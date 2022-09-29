Time to take care of some personal business. Here’s the deal:
Good friend and New York State High School Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bill Merna notified me last week that he saw something in the newspaper that he’d never seen before. And, he said, he saw it in this space, in a “From the Valley” column.
“Well, you’ve done it,” the coach said, “you somehow managed to mix Jesus Christ, His Holy Apostles and the Three Stooges into one sentence.”
You know what? He’s right and I didn’t even realize it. The juxtaposition of the Son of God and Moe Howard is, indeed, curious, if not accidentally offensive. Well, it is to some people. Good catch, Coach. But, honestly, I’m not so sure if I should be assessed a foul for irreverence, as your letter insinuated, if intent does not align with your perception or understanding. Let’s just say: no harm, no foul. (I hope there was no harm.) Thanks, Bill.
Next up: It was this past Memorial Day weekend when the Valleys lost our beloved dog, Maggie, after 13 years. and as any pet lover knows, it’s never easy. Little, if anything, was lessening the emptiness we felt by her loss.
Around the first week of July, my wife, Kathie, and I got a letter in the mail with the envelope stating Cornell University as its source. and for some reason, I sensed this wasn’t just a piece of junk mail; it wasn’t an offer to get 10% off a hearing aid under the guise of Cornell’s backing.
Inside, the letterhead stated more explicitly: “Cornell University, College of Veterinary Medicine.” The body of the letter went on to say:
“Dear Tom and Kathie,
First and foremost, I hope this letter finds you in good health and doing well. We recently received a gift from C.P. Henderson and Susan Geissler in honor of Maggie’s memory. Please accept my deepest sympathy for the loss of your beloved companion.”
The rest of the letter was a warm and personal note which explained how the Baker Institute (the research department, I assume) would use the donation to “build a better future for companion animals” through “vaccine development” and continued “scientific discovery.”
It was signed by Scott Coonrod, PhD, the director of the Baker Institute for Health.
I can’t tell you how touched we were by Susan and her husband Pete’s (C.P. Henderson) generosity and thoughtfulness. They’d read about Maggie’s passing in a piece I wrote. and now, because of them, our Maggie was (indirectly or not) responsible for furthering the research and well-being of other animals. What an unexpected and emotional lift. It was such a comforting respite from the dismay we were feeling; a helping hand had suddenly reached out from nowhere to help mend the abyss of our broken hearts. That gesture of compassion — and Susan and Pete — are something special. and we are forever indebted.
As a side note: Susan is an internationally heralded sculptor whose award-winning works grace the landscape across the world. Locally, the highly praised and popular monuments “Freedom Crossing” and “Tuscarora Heroes” adorn the Niagara Frontier in Lewiston. She is now in the midst of a major undertaking, creating a commemoration of the Lockport canal lock tenders. Her ability to choose projects and bring to life the inner passion of not only her subjects, but herself, is the true mark of genius. The world could use more people like Susan … and Pete.
Next:
Hey, did I tell you? I invented a new word. I call it: plagiarism. Moving on.
And finally this tidbit for Coach Merna and others in the coaching field:
The game was almost over. Charlie G. was an intense competitor; before the ball hit the floor, he desperately tried to maintain control. He stretched his leg out and kicked the ball past the other players and, unbelievably, squarely through the net. He was ecstatic. He jumped up and down in exhilaration and raised his arms in total victory. While still fist-pumping the air, his coach walked over to Charlie and put one hand on each shoulder. He stared intently into his young athlete’s eyes.
“Charlie,” the coach said, “let’s go over the rules of volleyball one more time.”
Attaboy, Charlie!
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
