I've asked Siri, Alexa, Cortana and some know-it-all teenagers to help me with some issues, but it ain't working. I can't get any answers. Answers to nagging questions that have bothered me for some time. So I'm just going to put them out there and hope maybe someone who reads this can fill me in.
We'll start with some lightweights. Here we go:
What does it mean if something or another is advertised as “the official” product of a specific group or organization? You know, commercials where the announcer claims that some brand of candy bar, automobile or hemorrhoid ointment is the official brand of the likes of the National Football League, the U.S. Olympic team or Ted Cruz? Are we supposed to be impressed by that disclosure? Is there something I'm missing?
Next: The J.D. Powers Award. Without having to Google it, does anyone really know what the hell the J.D. Powers Award is? Does it have the clout that advertisers want you to think it has? And who or what gave them the status of unequivocal champion of product endorsement? Companies brag about it like they just won the Congressional Medal of Honor. “Look, Ethel, those pickles won the J.D. Powers Award. Put them in the cart! We can take them home and make a shrine for them on the mantel.”
Next, another mindboggler dating back to when I was a youngster. Back in those days, kids' underwear came in one color. And now, a much-delayed but necessary question begs to be asked: who in the name of Downwind-Donny decided, back then, that all underwear should be white? Know what I'm sayin'? Was it done to help parents determine whether little Johnny should be driven through the car wash?
I can picture a scenario where the wife tells her husband, as he walks out the door, “Hey, Frank, the boys need new briefs; while you're downtown, pick up a couple packages of 'Ur Skidding Me' underpants at Woolworth's, will ya?!”
Another puzzler is cable TV. I've asked before, and I'm still in the dark: Can anyone enlighten me as to why Spectrum TV lists the very same stations three or four times throughout their lineup? Frankly, Scarlett, I'm baffled. But, I kind of get it: by the time you scroll through 7,800 channels, 98% of them as boring as dirt, you might need to be reminded every 20 minutes or so that “Gilligan's Island' is on at 7:30. (OK, maybe it's not 7,800, but who's counting?)
Let's look at sports and a question I have about football.
Pro Football's Hall of Famer Deion Sanders commented not long ago that inductees into the Hall should be exclusively players who “changed the game.” Under the assumption that he's right, the people of my hometown, Ogdensburg, and I wonder: why aren't the 'Burg's own Pete Gogolak, and his brother, Charlie, in the Hall?
Pete, followed by younger brother Charlie, revolutionized the kicking game by being the first players to kick the ball “soccer style” versus the standard, straight-on toe style. That's huge!
And that's not the only impact Pete had on the game. Back when he was setting records with the Buffalo Bills in the American Football League, the rival, totally independent National Football League (NFL) took notice. Namely, the NY Giants. Despite an unwritten agreement between the two leagues' owners that they would not go after each other's players, lest a bidding war ensue, the Giants lured Gogolak away from the AFL to play with the NFL in New York. That busted the dam and the only way to stop the hemorrhaging of owners' money was for them to come together and merge the two leagues into one.
Bottom line: Pete Gogolak was the direct reason for the eventual revamping of the NFL into what it has become today. I mean, seriously, if that's not “changing the game,” I don't what is.
I can see by the ol' clock on the wall that you're in luck, I'm out of time. But before I go, I'm proud to announce that this column has recently become … the “official column” of bird owners all over the world. That's right, they need something to line their cages with. Not to mention, it placed sixth on the J.D. Powers Award list. (OK, it finished 78th. But who's counting?)
Anyhow, that's the way it looks from the Valley.
