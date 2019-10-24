FROM THE VALLEY: The lost notes: Not worth the hassle

Whenever an inspiration or an idea for a column strikes, and I'm not near my laptop, I try to scribble some associative words on a scrap of paper as a reminder of what I was thinking about, when the time comes to sit down and write another Pulitzer Prize-losing article.
I did that this past week. Unfortunately, I can't remember where I put the paper, or what those notes said. But I'm pretty sure it had something to do with memory loss. I think. And honestly, I didn't look for the paper for long; not worth the hassle. Let's move on.
Did you ever notice the hypocrisy of professional football? One of the most violent sports in the world, with a requisite toughness to play the game, and yet, by rule, you can be penalized for — get this — “roughing.” Think about that. Good or bad, it's like baseball penalizing a player for hitting a home run too far. Or a sprinter for running too fast.
Next: This past week, I've been taking the 30-mile trip east to Brockport to my grandson Dominic's house; I've been helping him do some carpentry work. Unfortunately, I got pulled over en route, one day, by a New York State Trooper. He noticed that I didn't have my seat belt on. I explained to him that the metal buckle interfered with the machete I had strapped to my hip.
Not to mention, I added, I was constrained by the limited mobility it afforded. I couldn't reach the open bottle of Jack Daniels and six-pack I had on the passenger side. OK, bad jokes, not true. But, seriously, I did get stopped.
And despite the situation I found myself in, the officer was a polite, likable guy. He noticed the lumber in the back of my truck and casually asked, “Working on a project?”
“Yup," I said, “I'm helping my grandson put up a wall and door in the basement of his very first house.”
He grinned knowingly and quipped, “Nice. I'll bet grandpa is probably footing the bill for the supplies, too ... huh!?”
“Well,” I explained, “he bought the door but … to be honest … I'm hoping Mexico will pay for the wall.” It caught him off guard; so much in fact, that he started to cough in the middle of a trying-not-to-laugh-too-hard composure effort. True story!
On a further note, when he informed me that, unfortunately, he had to issue me a ticket for the infraction, I tried to misdirect his duty by screaming, “Oh yeah … well, what about Crooked Hillary … and … and … Joe Biden's son, Hunter? Huh, huh, huh?!?”
Puzzled, he asked, “What's that got to do with your actions … and your breaking the law?”
“Nothing," I said. “Just thought I'd give it a shot.”
Rumor that I tossed him a beer and sped off after he was done is unsubstantiated. Besides, I'd never do that; not worth the hassle.
Moving on: I cleaned my wood shop, a.k.a. the Boardroom, and my mancave, the Zone, the other day. (We have a building out back that houses both.) Just for the record, I hate the term "mancave." It reeks of sexism. I prefer "he-man, superior-being hangout."
Anyhow, I grabbed a white spray bottle of cleaner from the closet and went to work. I used it all day before I realized it wasn't cleaning solution after all. It was insect killer. I became aware of that after I cleaned a picture of Monarch butterflies and they all died.
Next: On a personal note, congratulations to my daughter, Melissa, and her Medina JV field hockey team. She coached the team to an 8-1 record in league play with her only loss coming from a team they'd already beaten earlier in the season. Super job, super daughter.
And, also, happy birthday wishes to my one-of-a-kind brother, Mike. Mike is a top notch guy and brother. And, incidentally, he, too, was a successful high school coach. (Football). And we can add to that happy-birthday list, family friend Nancy A. of Batavia, a sweetheart of a gal.
Finally, that paper with the notes I couldn't find? I think there was a reminder to list the many foreign-named players on the Buffalo Sabres' roster. My intent was to comment on their nationalities in light of the politically charged atmosphere we live in. Names like: Vladimir, Sebastian, Vaclav, Zemgus, Rasmus, Okposso and Melania. And how other immigrants are on even thinner ice.
But actually, I'm glad I didn't find it and go there; not worth the hassle.
Anyhow, that's the way it looks from the Valley.
