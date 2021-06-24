FROM THE VALLEY: There are flaws in the diamond

I’m sorry if this offends you, but I’m a New York Yankees fan. The Yanks are unique, in a weird way. If you follow baseball, you either love them or you hate them. It’s always one or the other. No other team in any sport is so polarizing.
It’s amazing the scorn the Yanks can generate from non-fans who will, without being solicited, tell you how much they hate them ... but never why. Similar to my relationship with cottage cheese. Mandatory digression: complete.
That’s not to say the Bronx Bombers don’t have their arch rivals … a.k.a. the Boston Red Sox. As a Yankee fan, I root against Boston, but only in the course of natural competition. There’s no deep-seated animus that I’m compelled to blurt out whenever the conversation steers toward baseball. I don’t go out of my way to emphasize that I hate them, or any team; I am not an anti-fan, just a fan. No yin and yang. Just yin. (No idea what that even means.)
Which does not really bring me to today’s topic — like that’s never happened before — but I’ll plow forward anyhow. I like to watch the games on TV. More accurately, I have the game on in the background as I tend to other things in my limited ability to multi-task. Actually, I’m doing that right now. I have the game on as I pound out this article you’re reading.
Hopefully, I’ll be able to finish the column to completion. (Finish and completion: That certainly reeks of redundancy ... if you get my drift.)
Back to baseball. I’m not into the modern analytics rage that is taking the game by storm. Not at all. Why? Because the coaches’ gut instincts have been orphaned and tossed aside. It has kidnapped and relegated a manager’s job to being a numbers nerd who relies less on what he’s learned over the years and more on what a computer says will happen in the future. The game is being dehumanized. That’s a shame.
I don’t need to hear about the spin rate on the baseball. OK? Who gives a crap how many times the ball rotates on its way to the plate? And exit velocity? Yeah, right. Am I supposed to be wowed by the micro-science emanating from the broadcast booth?
We aren’t watching or listening to the game for a discourse on physics. We are simply trying to bring our daily stress level down a few clicks, relax and root for the home team. That’s it. Plain and simple. Launch angle? Give me a break. Did the ball get over the fence? Yes. Fine. Home run. Woo-hoo! Let’s quit mixing Carl Yastrzemski with Carl Sagan and Albert Pujols with Albert Einstein and just play ball. Thank you. (Is it OK if I exhale?)
And while I’m on the subject, there’s nothing that sticks in my craw as much as having an ex-pitcher alongside the play-by-play guy in the broadcast booth. Why? Because all they want to talk about is pitching.
When Al Leiter retired to the booth, you’d think he was talking about a one-man team — the pitcher. Constantly, it was how to hold a two-seam fast-ball, a splitter and change-up, blah, blah, blah. He never stopped yapping. Leiter seems like a great guy, but … loquacious? He must have been vaccinated with a phonograph needle; he never stopped. And it was always about the guy on the mound. Likable, as I said, but as wordy as a dictionary and as long-winded as a hurricane.
Nowadays, alongside the consummate pro Michael Kay is former big-league pitcher David Cone. Not taking anything away from his success on the field, but he’s no different than the guy he replaced. It’s the same narcissistic narrative that the pitcher is all that matters in the game.
On the other hand — and playing the devil’s advocate — I get that there’s a lot of down time between the action at a baseball game. And the announcers have to deal with that. My gripe is merely about the limited discourse that ex-pitchers bring to the table. Subject diversity would season the broadcast to a more palatable presentation, as far as I’m concerned.
On that topic, legendary sportscaster Dizzy Dean used to look for “filler talk” throughout a long afternoon. It’s alleged that during one game, a young couple, several rows down, would kiss after every pitch. Several innings went by before Dean spoke up and said: “I finally figured out what’s going on. He kisses her on the strikes and she kisses him on the ….”
Well, ya know what? It appears as though I actually won’t finish this to completion … if you get my drift.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
