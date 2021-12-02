FROM THE VALLEY: There's nothing to see here

I hate having to second guess myself, but because I did, I have no article for this space today. That's right, I've got nothing. You see, I had a column ready to go, but after letting it sit for a short while, I re-read it and thought, “Wow, who am I to judge people that way?!”
Furthermore, I had already decided that as a New Year's resolution I wasn't going to speak ill of anyone, especially here in “From the Valley” anymore, ever, ever again. Well, at least as long as my questionable willpower allowed — which can range from an hour to a day or two.
And then, originally, I thought that as long as the new year hasn't started yet, and I still had a trash-talking bullet in the chamber, I could go ahead and tell you what a condescending dork I think sportscaster Joe Buck is. ("Twit" was too crass a word to use.) I continued with the column — which, I remind you, you won't see — like this ...
• • •
For a guy whose career was undoubtedly helped by the doors opened by his father, the legendary sportscaster Jack Buck, it would be peachy keen if he, the son, could occasionally show some genuine, not contrived, humility. And quit acting like he's God's gift to the world of broadcasting. I'm not saying he's awful at what he does, he's just too smug for my taste.
The problem, in my opinion, stems from the fact that sometimes nepotism can breed a sense of entitlement. Not always, but sometimes. And when it does, modesty is swallowed up by the utter failure to humble oneself and appreciate the giants whose shoulders they stand upon. Joe Buck, for instance.
He does his play-by-play like a wanna-be Denis Leary, the sardonic comedian whose sarcastic barrages are aimed at humiliating anyone in his crosshairs, all while he tries to project himself as the next Mark Twain. As far as I'm concerned, it ain't working. His transparency tells me he's not as cool as he thinks he is.
His narrative on Thanksgiving between two lowly teams, the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, was an embarrassment to the league. Acting like he was above being assigned to such a game, he played the role of spoiled brat who had received socks for Christmas in lieu of a shiny new bike.
Instead of simply calling the action, he sarcastically quipped: “Maybe they missed the extra point because they haven't scored that many touchdowns this year.” He continued to denigrate his job assignment as though he should never be subjected to such peasantry. He thought he was above it all.
If I was a fan of either team, I would have been furious. That's not the time an announcer needs to show off how clever or funny he is. When your team is having a bad year, you don't need some privileged smart-ass, egotistical twit — yes, twit — rubbing your nose in it.
Otherwise, I like the guy. He's pretty good.
• • •
That's what I originally wrote. But it will never see the light of day. So, I'm sorry. But, who knows? Maybe you're reading something much better anyhow. Maybe there's a coupon here for $1 off breakfast at Darrell's Place in Middleport if you buy four or more. That'd be worth it, big time. Good stuff.
Or, maybe you're reading about the lady who was in court charged with a crime. The judge asked her what the charge was and the lady said, “For Christmas shopping too early.”
“That's ridiculous,” the judge responded. “How early was it?”
The lady looked down at the table in front of her and mumbled, “Four hours before the store opened.”
Or, maybe you're reading about the man who was in the toy department looking for a Christmas present for his son. “Where are the Arnold Schwarzenegger action figures?” he asked the worker.
“Aisle B, back,” the assistant smirked.
Hmm, maybe I'll submit the column anyhow. It can't be as bad as that.
And that's … the way it looks from the Valley. (Tell Darrell I said “Hey.”)
