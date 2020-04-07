FROM THE VALLEY: These times are draining; the sink's not

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.