FROM THE VALLEY: Throwing stuff out there

Here's a mixed bag of useless thoughts, not intended to make good use of your time, win you money or make you say “Now that was interesting!”
First up: If someone wins a “Most Underrated Player” award in a sport, wouldn't that recognition alone, by definition, disqualify them from being underrated? Apparently, someone sees their value. I think to be truly underrated, one should never win an award of any kind.
Another thing: What's up with extra virgin olive oil? Isn't virgin, by nature, a single, definitive status that cannot be altered by degrees? For instance, can you get a bottle of water that's extra wet? What do I know?! I'm just throwing stuff out there.
And, by the way, I don't need a plethora of angry Julia Child wannabes explaining to me the differences in olive oils. Some of my best friends are Italian, and I'm sure I'll be taken to task if they miraculously happen to read this. But thanks anyway.
Next: Who the heck ever said “Hey, here's a cool way to swim and we can make it an Olympic event” and came up with the butterfly? Is there anything more asinine and unnatural as bobbing up and down as though some sea creature is goosing you in the most unusual way, in the most usual place, as you try to navigate from point A to point B in the most inefficient expenditure of muscle energy possible?
It's more like a dance craze, akin to the The Watusi, Mashed Potato or Loco-Motion. Even the name, butterfly, doesn't fit. How about flailing porpoise?
Now, re-read the first sentence of this column. Didn't I tell you?
Back to the Olympics: How about the commentary when U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from some of the events!
Suggestions and opinions from a certain sector of the media echoed the same theme over and over. She lost, they said, plain and simple. And it was time for her to accept it and move on. Others griped that she was a whiner and making excuses. It wasn't all about her. She was beat fair and square, so they professed; take it like an adult and meet the next challenge without looking back.
Here's the interesting part. That commentary was not from sportscasters or sports journalists. It came from right-wing pundits. A bunch of them. Unbelievable! And, gee-whiz, there's no irony or hypocrisy there, huh? Amazing how some people think no one notices. But what do I know?
Something even more stupid: Everyone can pretty much agree that over-indulging in alcohol is not good for your health. But if you put up a sign in a bar that said “free shots” people would line up around the block. They wouldn't even care what it was. Yet, if you put the same sign up in a medical clinic, where a shot could save your life, a lot of the same people would say “No thanks, who knows what's in that stuff?” Go figure.
Next: Reader's Digest Condensed Books, remember them? I think they're still around. It doesn't matter. They published some well-known authors but only after they chopped that author's story down to a size that would fit their finite agenda.
When I first started a newspaper column, I used to have a hissy fit when a copy editor took even a single word out of my submission. (How was I to know that certain four-letter words were no-nos just because I was ticked off?)
Back to my point: An author works hard to meticulously craft every sentence, every paragraph into a story. And then Reader's Digest comes along with a few bucks and chops it to pieces and tells the readers it's just as good. A large part of the writer's effort goes right down the drain.
It seems outrageous. Can you imagine going to a library and upon opening a book, you see that every other page was ripped out, gone, missing, hasta luego. And you ask the librarian what's going on and she says, “Oh this is a condensed book library. It's just as good.”
What if they did that at an art museum. “Yes, that's Da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' with Christ and the five apostles.”
“And hanging on the wall over there, that's Whistler's mother's chair. She didn't make the cut. But it's just as good.”
Frankly, in my opinion, it's Reader's Digest that's off its rocker.
But, then again, what do I know?
Happy Birthday, Dad. I miss you.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
