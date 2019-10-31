FROM THE VALLEY: To coin a term, the coin is terminal

Let's face it, the penny, nickel and dime are going the way of the dinosaur. Their significance is being diminished by the relentless growth of inflation. The question is: will we ever reach a point where coinage becomes obsolete? Where everything we buy will simply be rounded off to the nearest dollar?
Why do I bring this up? Well, I'll tell you why. I bring it up because I needed a title and an opening bit for this column. The sole purpose for its very existence is so that I could grab your attention. Unfortunately and admittedly, it's the worst beginning, the worst segue in the history of the written word. So prepare yourself for this.
Are you ready? Here goes: America is not only losing a once common system of cents, America is also losing its system of common sense. Thank you. No, please … please be seated.
It's not like I didn't warn you, And if this is as far as you're going to read, thanks for stopping by, even if it was, for only three or four paragraphs. Say hello the family for me. Alrighty then, those of you still here, let's roll..
Just to be clear, we are now moving forward with true anecdotes which illustrate this country's sad surrender of common-sense. Yeah, whatever.
A 12-year old girl faces a year in a juvenile detention facility after being charged with a felony. The Kansas middle schooler was actually handcuffed and read the riot act for the heinous (their opinion) crime of making a hand gesture — a finger-gun — at some classmates. That's a felony?! Punishable by a year's incarceration?! “Lock her up. Lock her up!” Kidding.
Good Lord, not to pick on anyone in particular, but how are we, as parents, supposed to teach our children how to act when the President of the United States encourages people to “body-slam” reporters (for simply doing their jobs) and brags about the time he once punched a teacher, giving him — or her— a black eye? How do we teach our kids, right from wrong when someone - whom they should (be able to) look up to as a shining example - acts in such an uncivilized, immature manner?
Aside from that: I could understand and approve if the girl's parents did some finger-gesturing of their own - to both the arresting officer and the court-system if this over-reaction isn't immediately shut down and tossed out.
Makes no (common) sense.
Next: Holly Barker, a professor at the University of Washington has accused a certain male-celebrity of some very serious charges. She has denounced him for subscribing to “racist, violent colonial practices” and for perpetuating the “expulsion of indigenous peoples.” No laughing matter.
Her celebrity target? Spongebob Squarepants. I'm serious, friggen' Spongebob Squarepants! Professor Baker has called out a cartoon sponge for “desensitizing viewers to the violence of settler colonialism.” Good Lord, regardless of the fact that I don't even know what that means, it's ridiculous.
Doesn't she, as a teacher at a prestigious university, know the difference between a thinking, conscious human-being and an animated, two-dimensional pencil-drawing with whimsical story-lines attached? What's next? PETA going after Elmer Fudd for the attempted murder of a wise-cracking 'wabbit.'? Or a SWAT team surrounding Wile E. Coyote for his troubling psychotic tendencies? Beep-beep. Get a life, Prof.
Next. Talking about absurd: A Tennessee homeowner's association fined a woman a $100 because her vehicle had violated a ban they had in place to protect their group's puritanical sensibilities.
One wintry morning, earlier this year, a lady started her car before going out into the cold in an effort to warm it up. The neighborhood's governing body somehow noticed – and deemed - that the melted snow below the engine had taken the vague shape of something “obscene.”
Apparently, someone thought the bare spot created from the heat was “too phallic-looking.” And that, according to these air-heads, breached an agreement to not “display offensive images or slogans.” Holy crap! “Planet Earth to morons who think they are saving us from eternal damnation! Are you nuts?”
Rumors that the same association called the cops on a weekly basis about overhead clouds exposing themselves and flipping them the bird are unsubstantiated … but widely believed to be true. (Especially by Holly Baker, a professor at the University of Washington.)
And that's ... the way it looks from the Valley.
