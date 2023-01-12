Let’s talk about John Murphy for a moment. Anyone who knows anything about sports in Western New York, and across the Buffalo Bills Radio Network nation, knows who John Murphy is. He is a beacon of light in the broadcast booth and a throwback to the times when likable announcers simply called the game as it played out on the field .
Unlike some of the self-absorbed, network-hosted windbags of the modern era, “Murph” stands out. Why? He realizes the game is the star of the show. He doesn’t treat it as a springboard for an ego-driven act of mugging, snide humor and witless banter to draw attention away from the field and onto himself. and if you’re going to ask me to give you a name of someone who does that, think again. That’s not how I roll. (I’ll explain later.) I don’t throw people under the bus just because of my opinion. (Joe Buck).
What I like about “Murph” — and color commentary-guy Eric Wood, and sideline ace Sal Cappachio — is that you can practically “watch” the game by listening to it on the radio. Their folksy, warm sense of humor and candid analysis gives the listening audience an easy-to-follow description with such authenticity that you feel like you’re right there at the game, sitting on the 50 yard line.
Unfortunately, a couple of weekends ago, and somewhat lost in the events surrounding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Murphy was rushed to the hospital with a medical emergency of his own. As a result, he was unable to be in attendance in Cincinnati to call the surreal events that took place there. Nor was he medically cleared for the emotionally charged game against the Patriots this past Sunday. He was missed. and that’s not to take anything away from the splendid job Chris Brown did, filling in for the 20-year “Voice of the Bills.”
John is home resting comfortably now, and the bottom line is the Bills nation of fans wish nothing less than a full, speedy recovery for one of the all-time greats. We’re looking forward to his return. After all, anyone whose voice is synonymous with Buffalo football is like family. Go Bills!
• • •
Speaking of the broadcast booth, inside and working along with Murphy is the affable Mike Mullane. Mike and Mark Murphy, John’s son, are “spotters” in the business. They identify the players involved in the action and relay that information to the announcer so that he has it on hand to pass along to the listening public in a smooth, uninterrupted narrative. It takes a competent and synchronized team to make it sound as effortless as it does. Kudos to them all.
Both Mullane and Murphy attended DeSales High School in Lockport. Actually, the whole Mullane family did. and let it be known, the Mullane clan is one of the finest families in Western New York. Little do people know the contributions they have made over the years, if not simply by being who they are. There’s Mike (Beth), Dan (Anita), Paul (Annette), Kathy (Dave), Tom (Laurie Ann) and Patricia.
And like I said, they are all DeSales alumni, as are seven Mullane cousins. Throw Murphy into the mix and you’ll note that more Irish people walked through that school’s front door than into Dublin City Hall for a beer tasting festival over a half century ago. (Back off, it’s a joke.)
Perhaps the Mullane family name rings a bell. Mullane Motors on South Transit Road was a staple in Lockport from 1945 until a couple years ago. Paul Mullane, having worked for his dad and uncle in the family-run business for years, bought the dealership from them and continued that trusted stewardship until he sold it recently to West Herr.
I met Mike and Paul at Shelridge Golf Course in Medina. In fact, Mike, at one time, was the president of the club. I consider both of them good friends. They don’t actually know that, but because they are both well-known, I tend to tell people that. Name-dropping is how I roll. (There you go.)
• • •
Joke time: An Irishman walks into a pub and orders seven shots of Irish whiskey and a pint of Guinness. The bartender lines up the seven shot glasses and pours the whiskey. He then goes to grab the pint of beer. When he turns back around he notices that all seven shot glasses are empty.
He says to the customer, “Lordy be, my good chap, you drank those fast!”
The man says “If you had what I had, you would too.”
“My goodness, man, what have you got?”
The guy reaches into his pocket and says, “Seventeen cents.”
That’s it. Be good to one another.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
P.S. Happy birthday, Mom.
