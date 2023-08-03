Thanks, but no thanks. I don’t feel the need to have the latest gadget to order a Big Mac through my belt buckle or whatever confounded contraption is out there. Modern technology is fine, but some of it just isn’t my cup of tea.
I sometimes think that too much effort — not to mention hype — goes into whatever it is that is heralded as a better mousetrap — and amounts to nothing more than just that, at least as far as I’m concerned. It’s created simply because it can be, barely moving the “Wow!” needle.
I’ve got to be honest: I can’t blame this generation for what’s going on. It began after World War II and more so on on my own “Boomer” watch. The Clapper aside, I remember looking askance at the electric pencil sharpener. Apparently, it was too much of an effort to stick a pencil into a slot and crank a two-inch handle four or five times. We needed to go electric. Why? Because we could.
That was also the electric can opener and, of course, later, the electric toothbrush. Heaven forbid having to move your arm up and down while polishing those pearly whites in the morning. Good Lord.
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not against every bit of wizardry that comes along. The TV remote control? Love it. Albeit, the field is getting crowded. And grabbing the right one is sometimes a challenge. Like when I’m trying to turn to ESPN and suddenly the garage door is going up and down, the AC turns on or the car horn starts beeping.
Another problem, for people my age, is losing track of the remote. This is a geezer’s nightmare. Why? Because it’s not like you can simply get up and go the TV to take care of business, no. You’ve got a better chance of finding the remote buried somewhere on Mars than finding where the controls are on modern televisions. Remember buttons and dials? Apparently, flat-screen TV manufacturers don’t. They hide them … because they can.
Switching gears, but speaking of “because they can,” there’s a sign between Lockport and Medina, heading into Middleport, that shows a phone number and suggests you text/call that number and order a cup of coffee ahead of time. The perk being: it will be ready when you get there. The question begs to be asked: how much time do you really save by doing that instead of just pouring yourself a cup when you get there?
Of note: The store itself is a clean, nice place with a friendly staff. I’m not trying to castigate it in any manner. I’m simply pointing out: if you’re flying down the highway at 60 mph, their sign reveals that if you’re thinking of having some coffee and want to save 2.3 seconds … it can be done.
Kind of related: One of the biggest threats to buying something new to the market is how long before it’s replaced with a newer version, or even a totally different system. I think the latest iPhone is up to No. 38 (no idea). Mine is the iPhone 0.5. It’s made of wood. {em}“Sarah, get me Aunt Bee.”
Which reminds me, while we’re on the topic, if anyone is interested in an eight-track tape player, I’m your guy. I’ll even toss in a homemade mixed tape containing the very best songs by Paul Revere and the Raiders and The Association. It has three songs on it. Act now, and receive, absolutely free, “Gary Puckett and the Union Gap Live at a Sears Parking Lot in Duluth, Minnesota.” (“Lady Willpower” sung to the background noise of people rushing inside for an on-sale Black & Decker drill is a must-hear.)
Note: Self-editing and deep analysis have just made me aware that this column is going over a cliff. Let me try to salvage it.
Speaking of computers (you’re right, I wasn’t), I got my first laptop as a gift. A good friend, great guy and much younger (ergo, tech-savvy) neighbor, Svein, got a new one, so he came over with his old one and said “Here, try to step out of the Stone Age, you ol’ buzzard.”
I was scared to death of it. It was the unknown, unexplored territory. I was intimidated by its enigmatic power, complexity and intelligence. I’d heard stories about all the things it could do. That was great but what if I hit the wrong button and accidentally blew up Cleveland? I didn’t need that on my conscience. Nonetheless, Svein encouraged me to give it a try, so I did.
It’s been a good news/bad news scenario since I started using it. The good news, well for me at least, is I started writing columns. The bad news for you is … well, I started writing columns. “Ha-ha, so funny.”
A quickie: Did you know that Adam and Eve had one of the earliest computers? It was an apple with just 1 byte. Then everything crashed.
Get it? It’s like a joke.
I’m gone. Fortunately, and thank God, Cleveland isn’t.
That’s the way it looks from the Valley.
Happy birthday, Dad.
