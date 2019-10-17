FROM THE VALLEY: Unfunny jokes about an unfunny joke

Question: What's the difference between Russian President Vladimir Putin and reality? Answer: Donald Trump can connect with Putin.
Next: Trump doesn't always lie. He said if I voted against him in the last election, I would be stuck with a criminal president, constantly under federal investigation. By golly, he was right.
(Truth be told: I was not content with either candidate.)
More: The president was in the Oval Office one day; he called his busy secretary and asked her “What's the time difference between Moscow and Washington?”
She said. “Just a second, Mr. President.”
He said, “Thanks!” and hung up.
Why am I picking on Trump with silly jokes? Because I was under the impression that any topic that appears in this column — my column — was under my discretion and purview. I thought it was my choice to go wherever my muse, or mood, steered the ship of expression.(Albeit, given the fact that the editor has the option to not run a piece if it does not meet the paper's established norms. And it should be noted, they are not responsible for the opinions within.)
But after the last column in which I questioned how Trump's report card matched up to John F. Kennedy's advice to “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” there were those who, symbolically speaking, booed me off the stage.
I was told to stick to my usual blathering of nonsensical fluff and not veer from it. I was informed that I had no business writing about the polluted quagmire that exists today in the highest echelons of our government. I was additionally informed that as punishment, they (the complainants) would never read the column again. Hmm, and after all these years, I thought it was my call to write what I wanted.
Bottom line: I'm not allowed, per some folks, to choose a topic and incorporate a voice or an opinion. And if I read between the lines correctly, that's especially true if it's not in accord with that protester's political view. Sounds dictator-like. Gee, I wonder where the genesis of that concept comes from?!
I realize what I say is in the public domain; it's open for discourse and rebuttal. I get that. But it's not like I'm abusing a platform to pontificate an imagined the-sky-is-falling scenario. There is a national crisis occurring right before our eyes — and I believe that half of the country, stunningly, cannot see it or stubbornly refuses to accept it. The boasted transparency of this administration caters to only what it wants you to believe.
I'm not angry, nor am I a “mad as hell” alarmist, but I am scared. I'm scared to death of the worldwide and generational consequences of both a guilty purveyor's misdeeds and of those who lack the guts to stop it. And because of that, I should not be told to press the mute button and fall in line like a cultist lemming … regardless of party affiliation.
To be honest, in the past, my wife has suggested that I not discuss politics. “Suggested” being the operative word. She doesn't command me. She simply advised that I “stick to the jokes.” Good advice. Here's three good ones:
Donald Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
Now that's … comedy.
Here's another joke: Donald Trump having the audacity to question the integrity and principles of a political opponent and his son. (Give me a moment to gather myself from the sheer hypocrisy of the oblivious stable genius who is unaware of his own guiltier-than-anyone accusation. OK, I'm good. Thanks.)
In conclusion, let me emphasize, this type of column is not the new norm. I'll be going back to detailing my mundane life in future articles. Columns that will make you thankful that you're not me … or even more thankful you're not my wife.
This country is divided enough. Enough to realize that, like it or not, there's only one way to fix it. And that's by stopping those who want to make America only half great. We have to realize that the good of the whole outweighs the hole itself. (Of course, by “hole” I mean the hole we find ourselves in. Don't go gutter-thinking on me.). And with that in mind, I'll try not to stir the pot when I have an itch to scratch nor when I have the urge to scream about the insanity ... and, in the process, upset good people kind enough to read my work in the first place.
“I'll try” being the operative words.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
