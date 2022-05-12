FROM THE VALLEY: Unprepared for the situation

If I may ...
It was unexpected but, in the same breath, it wasn't. No one is ever totally prepared. A good friend passed away. Jeff Wilson was not only my friend, but a friend to a good number of people in our small community. Like everyone's passing, it leaves a void. But Jeff's void seems disproportionate in size to who he was and how he led his life.
Jeff Wilson never aspired for fame or fortune. That wasn't in his DNA. And, more importantly, he never created mean-spirited waves or ruffled feathers as he went about his unassuming, humble life. Oddly, the relatively simple existence he led does not equate with the sizable shadow he leaves behind. That's not to diminish his life in any way; in fact, just the opposite.
The fact is, we too often don't appreciate calm waters until they're gone. So it is with Jeff. It's sad that we take the good things in life for granted — or simply fail to recognize them — and speak up only when they disappear, or when something bothers us. Human nature tends to parallel the adage that only the squeaky wheel gets the grease.
Jeff's passing is a stark reminder that counting our blessings is an exercise we should not overlook, lest we lose the opportunity. Not appreciating what is important in our lives is a disservice to the core tenets of who we are.
To Jeff's devoted brother, Tom, his wife, Deb, and their wonderful family, to his "always-there" nephew, Brad and his mom, Jill, to his very close friends, Neal, Mike, Liz, Cal, Mark, the Jablonskis, the Belluccis, and the numerous close-knit Wilson-family friends, and those I've unwittingly failed to mention — my gratitude and admiration go out to all of you. Your genuine concern and unabashed giving-of-self, as family or friend of Jeff's, is a heart-warming lesson in love and compassion. Thank you for demonstrating that, regardless of this unbecoming age of self-interest and bravado, caring is not a bygone sentiment of yesteryear. Kudos to you all.
That said: Rest in peace, Jeff Wilson, we'll all miss you. And, oh yeah … Go Steelers! Go Cardinals! Go Lakers! (Right behind, of course, the Bills, Yankees and the N.Y. Knicks. Wink-wink.)
• • •
Moving on ...
There's an old joke about a guy from the city who was driving down a country road and desperately needed to make a bathroom stop. The only thing he saw to facilitate the situation was an old farmhouse. The farmer, fortunately, happened to be outside, standing near the road. The guy pulled over and said to the farmer “Pardon me, sir, is there any chance I could use your bathroom? I've really gotta go.”
The farmer said, “You betcha, young feller. Out behind the house, you'll see the outhouse. It's a red shack. Go ahead and take care of whatcha gotta take care of.”
The guy quickly pulled onto the dirt driveway and hustled to the back of the house, where, just like the farmer said, was the weathered outhouse. It was bigger than he expected. He opened the door and was surprised to see it was more than just a one-hole operation, and lo-and-behold, there was another old-timer sitting there atop one of the holes on the open bench.
Surprised, the guy quickly shut the door to wait outside and shouted “Excuse me, sir, I didn't know it was occupied.”
The farmer inside yelled back, “Don't be shy, pal, there's plenty of room. My brother and I prepared the extra space when we built this for just this type of situation. Come on in.” Because of the emergency of the moment, the guy set his inhibitions aside and did just that.
After a few minutes of friendly, if not somewhat awkward, conversation, the old gent finished his business and rose to pull up the straps of his overalls. As he did that, a dime slipped out of his top pocket and dropped right through the hole into the honey bucket below. (That, by the way, is exactly what they were called.)
Not missing a beat, the farmer reached into his pocket, pulled out a $20 bill and tossed it in, right on top of the dime. Stunned, the city slicker asked, “Why in the world would you do something like that?”
The farmer got on his knees, bent over and leaned into the hole and said, “You don't think I'm gonna reach in there for a lousy ten cents, do ya!?”
There's a reason I told you that joke. It's related to a true story I was going to tell you about. Unfortunately, I didn't prepare extra space for this type of situation. I'll tell you about it next week. Remind me.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
