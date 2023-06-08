I don't know a lot, but I do know that over the years, my naivete has dissipated. Aging has eroded the unquestioned faith I once put in people. It's sad, but time has a way of doing that. Nowadays, cynicism sits at the forefront of how I approach people. Not something I'm proud of.
But it's a simple fact that exposure to anything over time has a callousing effect of some sort or another. So it is with the tenderness of youth, once weathered by the harsh realities of life. But there is an upside.
Skepticism opens our eyes to a clearer picture of what's actually happening. At a younger age, most of us give the benefit of the doubt and take things at face value. Eventually, we learn — usually the hard way — that that's not always in our best interests. There are some bad people out there just waiting to take advantage of us. “Look before you leap” is sound advice.
Let's move on and I'll try to stitch this together.
It was quite a few years ago when I was watching a Jacques Cousteau documentary. The legendary oceanographer/filmmaker was aboard his famous ship, Calypso, in Antarctica. The weather had turned sour. Actually, it was treacherous but for some reason I felt compelled to say “sour.” Dunno why.
Nonetheless, the situation was bad. Very bad. Far beyond sour. The waters were icing up and closing in on them. They were in trouble. Cousteau's easily-recognizable, French-accented voice spoke of the dangers that lie ahead.
The camera followed as he walked the deck of his ship; it was apparent everything they were doing, or planning on doing, had come to a standstill. He had sailed into Mother Nature's trap and now, he and his crew were at the mercy of paralyzing conditions. Cousteau points out that even the lifeboat and helicopter onboard are of little to no use. All they could do was pray that the ship didn't break apart while they were confined in their icy predicament.
Even though we are subconsciously aware that his commentary was done later in a studio, not in real time, we refuse to put one-and-one together, and think “Well, he must have made out OK because he's talking about what has already happened, an after-the-fact perspective.”
Why do we wish to not take that reality into account? Because Cousteau's flare for the dramatic and serious tone tend to weave segments of film into such a chilling narrative that we are often willing to suspend rational thinking so that we can simply go with the flow and enjoy that moment of intoxicating voyeurism. Or something like that.
But here, in the program, is where my gullibility ended (What, actually getting to a point?): The veteran sailor/scientist mentioned in the course of his story that “There's no way out, and no way in,” which implied that whatever supplies they had, had to last until they could, hopefully, escape.
And then as the film was ending and the scene faded into a “to be continued” finale, a camera angle circling from above showed the precarious situation below. But wait … who's taking this footage?
“My, oh my, is that the shadow of a helicopter I see zipping over the ice and ship below? What was that crap about 'no way out, no way in'?” Frankly, Scarlett, I was baffled.
The previously seamless connection between what we were seeing and hearing was suddenly ripped wide apart. So much for suspending reality. I mean, seriously, give me a break; like someone in that chopper couldn't drop a chicken leg or some Tim Horton donuts down to the guys below? Or lift them up and away?
Point No. 2 (I'm on fire now): Jacques Cousteau is a celebrity. If we are capable of hearing inane updates 24/7 on Meghan Markle and Taylor Swift, I'm sure we would have heard if something newsworthy happened to him long before this program aired. (You know, something like the National Enquirer's “Flesh-Eating Penguins Dine on French Cuisine!”)
Regarding a simple news bulletin, I offer into evidence the same-day report about a Steve “Crocodile Hunter” Irvin situation. I won't go into detail about that out of respect.
But not unlike this documentary — nor actually like it it, now that I think about it — there are a plethora of shows on cable TV with continuing story lines. They take viewers on wild goose chases with the insinuating concept that they are going to find Bigfoot, Elvis living in Duluth, Minn., Black Beard's treasure or whatever it is that is supposedly (according to them) out there.
There's actually no intention of finding whatever it is they are hunting because you know it, I know it and the whole world knows ... it doesn't exist. But why kill off the golden goose that these charades are cashing in on?
With that said, there's rumor going around that the next show on the docket is Mike Lindell's “In Search of 2020 Election Fraud.” Like I said, it's just rumor, and I'm pretty sure he won't find much of anything. But keep watching.
Hey, what do I know? There's fraud, lots of it, for sure. It's just not where he's looking.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
