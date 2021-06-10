I'm not certain about what matters the most in our daily lives, but I do know what doesn't matter. Well, more precisely, I know what doesn't matter to me.
It doesn't matter to me what England's royal family does, thinks or says. I could give a hoot-owl's hoot what Meghan Markle or the hairy prince — or is it Prince Harry? — says, does or doesn't do. See where I'm going here?
Next: I care nothing about what some boneheaded musician is saying when he tries to explain the delusional importance of what was on his mind when he wrote a damn song. Who cares, dude?
A matter of point regarding that musical note was the time Leonard Bernstein over-analyzed Beatles songs. He proclaimed them geniuses because of how they jumped chords, or some musical term I'm not familiar with. No one, so sayeth the man in the tuxedo waving the tiny stick, had ever done that in the process of composing music. “Brilliant!”
I think it was John Lennon who laughed when he heard what Bernstein had said and quipped, “Really? It wasn't intentional, we just had no idea how it was supposed to be done.”
So much for the maestro's thinking that the Fab Four spent hours trying to conceive an original format. Well, I guess in actuality, they did. Whatever. It doesn't really matter.
Another. Golfers will understand this: No one wants to hear a play-by-play recap of every shot some clown-hacker hit on his way to his all-time best score of 106. If you ever shoot an 18, I'm all ears.
And while I'm on the subject of golf, why are those little gadgets called tees? They aren't shaped like a 'T'. Maybe a small 'L' or an 'I' but not a 'T' by any stretch. Just saying.
More: It doesn't matter to me that people who once saw things clearly no longer can because, as it appears to me, their ability to judge the obvious has been shanghaied. At one time it was so frustrating that it would ruin my whole day. Not any more. Case in point:
I ran into an old acquaintance,not long ago. She had on a Trump hat, a Trump mask, etc., etc., etc. That's fine, I now have no problem with that. Seriously, I simply said to her, “I'll bet you're not happy that he lost the election?!”
She said, “He didn't lose the election. It was rigged.”
“Interesting,” I responded.
“Yeah,” she continued, “everyone connived to steal the election from him. They didn't want him to win, so they rigged it.”
“Really?” I added. “Everyone, huh?”
“Oh, yeah, definitely! Most people can't stand that he actually won.”
“Well, then,” I said, “if most people didn't want him to win, how did he win?”
She didn't hear a word I said. She stood there and listened, but, for some inexplicable reason, it didn't compute. She wasn't programmed to hear, accept or answer anything contrary to what someone or something else had told her to believe. She no longer thought on her own. I've got to be totally honest, it was sad. Her independence was gone. She was a shallow remnant of who she once was. It was heartbreaking to see the transformation from her sweet, reasonable self to such an angry zealot who now thought that if you weren't with her, you were against her. Such bitterness. Such a divisive change. Why?
But you know what? It doesn't matter to me anymore. I don't care. Life's too important to waste time trying to shake people awake. It's time to mind my own business and get on with what's going on in the present moment, not the past.
You know what else doesn't matter to me? Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez splitting up. Same goes for Bill Gates and his wife. Nor do I care about the anxiety attacks Lady Gaga's dogs may be having after being kidnapped.
I'm not interested in hearing from babbling baboons who label and assign humanity concerns under the ever-dimming, tin-foil status of political correctness. It's wrong to lump issues on opposite ends of the spectrum into the same category just so people agree with you. Misdirection is for suckers and it's quite often used by them. Kind of like people who chirp “We'll see what happens” to hide their ignorance. (It doesn't work.)
And in regard to those politically-correct issues people gripe about, they can complain all they want, it doesn't matter to me. Those things can be annoying. But the fact is, people let superficial irritations bother them because they put them on a grander stage than they command. And, in the process, magnify their importance above the insignificant status that they should be ascribed. When looked at under the microscope of reason, it's paltry and nitpicking, and it shouldn't matter to anyone with half a brain — which fits me to a tee, or a small 'L' or an 'I' .
I've got more stuff … unfortunately, I'm out of room. But it really doesn't matter, does it?
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.