FROM THE VALLEY: What rhymes with orange?

I started writing From The Valley about 15 years ago. And over those years, whenever Christmastime rolled around, I'd showcase my inability to come up with something original and proceed to simply rewrite/reword Clement C. Moore's “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
As you're probably aware, I'm not the first, or only, one to do that. For ages, scribes have used the poem as a base — a trampoline — to jumpstart their own versions of the holiday classic. And you don't have to be a professional writer, columnist or poet to use it as a building block and do the same thing. Many people, with or without a knack for rhymes, have punched out their own creations and submitted them to their local newspapers for a chance at publication.
You might not think you can do something like that, but you should give it a try. I'm not suggesting you have to send it somewhere for all to see, but for your own enjoyment; perhaps for the simple pleasure of reading it to family and friends over the holidays. It's a fun thing to do.
Consider it a personal challenge like a crossword puzzle of sorts. It's also a great exercise for the brain. And who knows, maybe you'll surprise yourself as a natural wordsmith.
Here are a few tips to get you started: Have a copy of the poem on hand as reference; find a book or website that will list rhymes with any word you have in mind. And if you're like me and other news people with a deadline, have an old cigar box or paper bag on hand to put the hair in which you'll be pulling out trying to finish on time. Go ahead and get creative.
As a side note, in case it pops up on Jeopardy and you're looking for an ego boost or simply living-room bragging rights, here are some tidbits about the original poem:
Other than “Twas the Night Before Christmas” the title is also listed as simply “The Night Before Christmas” and “A Visit From St. Nicholas.”
It was written and published anonymously in 1823 in the Troy, New York, newspaper The Sentinel. There was some debate as to who actually wrote the poem. It wasn't until 1837 that Clement C. Moore was recognized as the author. Along the way, a professor named Donald Foster claimed that the actual writer was a man named Henry J. Livingston. True.
But unlikely is the rumor that the professor actually said, “It was all Livingston and there ain't no Moore.” Thank you. And yes, that minute tee-hee was a long way to go for something that barely, if at all, moved the giggle meter. (All right already … you can stop groaning any time now … please, STOP IT! Yeeessh.)
Moving on. For all intent and purposes, when Moore, who was held in high esteem as a man of honesty, published a book of poetry that included said poem, the general consensus was that he, indeed, was the author.
Switching gears, I thought, just for sheets and giggles, I'd show you some outtakes; things I wrote for my version (of the poem) over the years that didn't make the final cut. Didn't make it because … well, maybe they were too crass, not funny, made no sense ... whatever. And so, without further ado, let's take a look ...
— “The pants were all hung by the chimney with care, in case Santa showed up … all naked and bare.” Nope, didn't use it.
— “Now Prancer, now Comet. Donner and Biltzen, grab me a 6-pack, if you're still in the kitchen.” Horrible.
— “Away to the window, I flew like a flash, tripped over my laptop and fell on my ass.” Oops, my bad, I did use that.
— “He was dressed all in fur, from head to his feet, if PETA ever caught him, he'd be dead meat.” Nah, sucks.
— “With a little ol' driver who sat in the trunk, I knew when I saw him he had to be drunk.” Horrible.
— “While visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, Santa made a beeline to Grandma, still in her bed.” No-o-o way, Jose.
And finally:
“He wore a jolly red hat, was chubby and plump, when I first took a look, I thought “That's Donald Trump'.” Not a chance. Too much hate mail already.
Now you can see why I didn't use them. I better get started on this year's poem. Time's a-wasting and there's that dang deadline and hair thing to contend with.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.