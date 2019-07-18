FROM THE VALLEY: Wooden you like to know

Playing catch-up, here’s a brief recap of the continuing saga from the past couple of “From the Valley” columns. I built three Adirondack chairs (four, counting a child’s size) and placed them in the front yard to sell. After several days, a wise friend, suggested I put them on the social network, Butt-Book (whatever), to expedite the process. Being unfamiliar with what he referred, he was gracious enough to do that for me.
Before going any further, I must respond to some questions regarding the previous weeks’ story. (I am now going to show you my talent at doing impressions.) “A very, very huge, believe me, number of fantastic people, wrote me asking about the fantastic lumber that I carefully picked out at the Home Depot.” (Did you guess who I was doing?)
Anyhow, I’ve mentioned before that I pushed the heavy cart up to the cashier and left it there, with her knowledge, while I continued to shop. In the meantime, another guy came in, said he wanted “that” (pointing at my lumber) and promptly paid for it. Then he, too, continued to shop.
A ton, maybe thousands, of readers were curious. And both of them asked the exact same thing: “Sir, we can’t believe someone would do that to you after all the great, great things you’ve done for so many, many people in this fantastic country. Seriously! Did you ever get it back?” (Yup, yup, I’m doing the same guy. Is that funny or what?!)
Quick answer: Yes. After being told that someone else already paid for it, I said, “That’s fantastic! Tell him I said ‘Thanks’.” I then proceeded to push the cart toward the door. Oh yeah, you bet – I didn’t get far. But my actions, did clear the situation up faster than a buttered bullet. I got my lumber.
What did the cashier tell the other guy when he came back? I don’t know, don’t care. “I’m not a fan, he’s not my type. And, believe me, the next time, I promise to build something, guess who’s going to pay for it? The Home Depot is going to pay for it, that’s who. Trust me.” Thank you.
Okay, enough of that nonsense. If the truth be told, chair-interest came in faster than I anticipated. I was surprised. My naive and antiquated ways are as out of touch as a Joe Biden speech.
As mentioned last week, the first order came from a pastor in the Caledonia area. He wanted ten chairs. With three already made, I told him I could have the rest done in about a week. That was a guess.
I built the first three at my own leisure. There were no orders then, no time-frame and no working past unwelcome beads of sweat. That’s the difference between a hobby and a job. I now had to get busy. Seven chairs to go.
I was trying to finish the next one by the end of the day but I was tired; it didn’t look good. I then got a text from a guy who said his wife saw the the chairs on …. whatever it is, and was interested in buying four of them. Great. “But” he said, “I need them by tomorrow.”
Hm-m, well I guess I could push myself to finish the one I was working on, sell it to him with the other three and then start on the pastor’s in the morning. The guy was pretty sure it was what his wife wanted, so I got to work.
I had to hustle. It was hot, but I kept plugging away. I then got an other text from the guy. “My wife wants to know,” he said, “what’s the difference in the adult chair versus the child’s chair.”
“The size,” I said, “one’s bigger than the other.” Well … what the hell was I supposed to say. I went back to work.
Another interrupting text (same guy): “My wife wants to know what they are made of.”
“Wood. Cedar,” I shot back. If I was to get this damn thing done, this guy had to leave me alone. Ten minutes later: “My wife wants to know what type of cedar? Is it eastern red cedar?”
“Look,’ I texted, “I have no idea, I bought it from a store to the west of me, if that helps. I’m just a senior citizen who tries to build quality chairs at a low price and pass those savings on to the customer. Period.”
Five minutes later: “My wife didn’t understand what you meant by that last part. And can you send more pictures?”
I dropped what I was doing, went out front to where the chairs were and took a slow video to send to the guy thinking that should answer all of his AND her questions. I needed to get back to work. He texted again saying his wife wanted still-photos, not a video. And then another text, “My wife also wants to know if you can change the width of the armrests?”
I shot back, “You sir, would make a better doctor than I could possibly ever hope to be. I don’t seem to have the patience you do.”
I was never so happy to have an order canceled. Poor guy.
Finally, after a week, I had the pastor’s ten chairs ready. I told him I’d meet him at the Thruway-exit for delivery in the morning. The good news is: nobody was behind me on the way there. The bad news is: just as I looked in my rear-view mirror, several of the chairs popped out of the truck’s bed like they were made at an Orville Redenbacher factory and smashed into the highway breaking into pieces the size of a certain cashier’s brain at a particular store which I won’t mention.
And really finally (whew!) … that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
Contact Tom Valley at Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com
