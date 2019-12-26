FROM THE VALLEY: You can quote them, not me

With Christmas slipping by and 2020 in our headlights, it's a good time to gather some of the notes I've collected throughout the year, roll them out and see whether I can press them into a tasty little column. (More like tasteless, if my usual "norm" steps up to the plate.)
The following quotes are from various people, mostly athletes, that I took note of (over several years) and scribbled down in anticipation of this very day, this very opportunity to slap (them) together and submit with aspirations of winning a Pulitzer Prize — or maybe a free chance at a free chance of winning a free chance at something. Whatever.
And note, when I say “scribble” I mean scribble. I hope I can read and transfer properly.
Let's roll.
Some people wouldn't do well on Jeopardy, if geography was the topic. I direct your attention to former coach/ESPN analyst Lee Corso, who not-so-brilliantly pointed out: “Hawaii doesn't win many games in the U.S.” Apparently, their home games in Hawaii are on another planet.
Next: Former Ohio State football star Cardale Jones exemplified that he practices what he preaches after saying “Why should we have to go to class if we came here to play football? We ain't come to play 'school'.” And when subsequently asked what his favorite seafood was, he quickly responded, “Saltwater taffy!”
Alex Rodriquez once noted, “Therapy can be a good thing.” Pressed as to why, he added, “It can be therapeutic.” Alrighty then.
Hey, it's not like I've ever said something stupid. “Oh, wow! So when's your baby due?” It was almost a week before that black eye even started to heal.
From the vast array of "yogi-isms" — from the one and only Yogi Berra — comes this classic: “It ain't the heat, it's the humility.”
NBA'er Dennis Rodman, when asked what team chemistry meant to him: “Chemistry is a class you take in high school or college where you figure out that 2 plus 2 is 10 … or something.” Yeah, right … or something. It just doesn't add up, does it!?
Speaking of math, the late great boxing trainer Lou Duva once explained, “You can sum this sport up in 2 words: 'You never know'.”
New Orleans Saints running back George Rogers: “I wanna rush for a thousand or fifteen hundred yards. Whichever comes first.”
Shaquille O'Neal: “Sam is an idiot. I-D-I-O-U-T. Idiot!”
And sometimes you get what you ask for. When Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor was asked what his autobiography was about, he shot back, “Me.” I mean, what the hell else was he supposed to say?
When Seattle Seahawks wide receiver extraordinaire Steve Largent was retiring, he was asked to explain which of his records he cherishes the most. Largent responded, “Probably the Beatles 'White Album'.”
After a tight contest, a baseball game ended up with a 1 to 0 score. Dizzy Dean quipped, “The game was closer than the score indicated.”
In 2012, basketball player Meta World Peace (yes, that's his name) wished everyone, “Happy Labor Day. Enjoy it.” It was Memorial Day.
Timing is also critical. Years ago, when I worked at Fisher-Price Toys, the boss's wife made some Christmas cookies. I took one bite of what I assume a rock would taste like and said to a co-worker (hi Dolores), “Do you know what these would go good with?" I spit it out, tossed the rest into the basket and answered my own question: “The trash can!”
Dolores' jaw hitting the floor made me instantly realize he, the boss, was standing right behind me listening. I still insist that kept me from becoming president and CEO of the company.
Moving on: Happy birthday wishes to my fantastic brother, Tim. Add the same sentiments for Joe B., Karol H., Bob F. and my dear, late friend Fran.
And finally, Happy New Year to you, the readers. Whether we agree about what's going on politically, I think we can all come together and hope nothing but the best for our country — not a political party or an individual, but the country — and for all of its citizens.
One more thing: join me here next week, January 2, and room permitting, I'll try to list all the New Year's resolutions I've already broken.
And that's … the way it looks from the Valley.
