FROM THE VALLEY: You can run, but you can't hide

For the past two weeks I've been relating my experiences on the St. Lawrence River here in this space. The trip was meant as a getaway and a chance to escape the anxiety and stress of what's going on in the world.
My intent was to spend a few days with my wife and my own thoughts instead of being bombarded by those whose views are diametrically opposed to mine. (Both sides tend to do that to each other nowadays.) I understand that opinions are opinions and there is no “You are absolutely correct, Mr. Contestant! Johnny, tell him what he's won.” I get that. But quite simply, I needed a break from those who won't stay on point when I refer to a fact and they rebuff it with blatant misdirection.
Deflection in order to skirt the addressed issue: It's usually done by demonizing others with derogatory names and accusing them of something they may, or may not, have done, totally unrelated to the topic. Makes no sense.
I went to the river for some down time, down time to get away, to get away from people and whatever persuasions they may have. Agree or disagree, I was tired of the whole argument. I needed none of that and more Mother Nature to soothe my battle-worn spirit and embittered soul. I soon found out that's it true: you can run, but you can't hide.
Along with the pandemic, everything else has filtered into every nook and cranny of our society. So I came home for the very same reason I went there: to get away. Sad.
But … while I was there, I went fishing. Mostly bass fishing. And because I don't like to work when I fish, I anchor my boat in the middle of the river and sit. I use worms as bait. Casting and trolling would entail using energy and clicking the brain up a notch or two. That ain't gonna happen.
I enjoy the serenity of the moments as I sit there — and I sit there for lots of moments — to contemplate the meaning of life and things like why the cable TV company has never been able to explain to me why the same stations show up three or more times throughout the channel lineup. Baffling.
I thought of how loneliness is an under-appreciated facet of life. And that if a night crawler gets lonely he can simply chew himself in half for company.
I think of the fish below the surface of the water and how they must incorrectly assume that the whole universe is confined to the waters they live in. And I relate that way of thinking to mankind and how some people refuse to believe in the possible existence of a Greater Being simply because of their own limited abilities in what they see and how they think.
I think of the proverb, “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach him to fish and you feed him for a lifetime,” and how it could destroy the fish-market industry and restaurants like Red Lobster and Long John Silver's.
I think of the adage that the only time a fisherman tells the truth is when he tells you he's a liar and how am I going to convince people that I actually caught a six-pound, three-ounce smallmouth bass the first day I went fishing this year?! Yes, I did.
And by the way, I'm not fond of largemouths. They don't take responsibility for their own actions and tend to deflect blame for getting caught on some other “dumb-bass” fish (their words). Whatever.
That just about wraps it up for me. But before I go, I must offer congratulations to all-around great guy James Tee for winning our club's (golf) championship at Shelridge Country Club in Medina. Super person. The event was successfully run by Mr. Do-it-all, Brett Decker. Nice job, again, Brett.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
