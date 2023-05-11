I could hardly sleep Friday night. There was an overwhelming sense of disappointment about what was going to happen on Saturday. Let me back up for a moment to explain.
I’d heard there was a job opening for a pretty lucrative position, so with nothing to lose, I applied. I filled out a brief resume — even mentioning that I have this weekly column — and sent it in. I figured why not give it a try? At my age, if I get it, fine — if not, nothing ventured, nothing gained.
Well, long story short, I didn’t get the gig. And I was a little more upset than I thought I’d be. You see, nothing burns my southern cheeks as much as nepotism. The guy who got it — let’s be honest — got it simply because his mother had the job before him. She was the Queen of England and without any kind of look-n-see as to who was better qualified to replace her, they simply gave her son the job as King. What a ripoff! Whatever. I suppose the commute would have been a bear, anyway.
Is that stupid? You betcha. But why stop?
Truth be told, I got the idea to apply because of something my wife has been saying for years. Quite often, she’d harp “I’ve never seen anyone who can sit on the throne the way you do.”
I was actually encouraged by her vote of confidence. That and the yellow cardboard crown I was given at Burger King further enhanced my aspiration to become a part of royalty. By the way, “Long live the Whopper with cheese!”
And in case you’re wondering, the insinuation that my wife actually watches people sit on the throne is hyperbole. I think. But if not, you can bet your bottom dollar there’s another column on the way. We have to get the bottom of this
Will someone please make me stop? Ridiculous. (Oh great, Nick will text me now, for sure. Never mind who Nick is.)
Next: This past Saturday was also the Kentucky Derby. Sadly, throughout the week-long event, seven horses had to be put down. I can’t imagine how the owners felt. Not only the personal attachment, but the monetary value they had hoped to recoup through the horses’ services, etc., had to be immeasurable.
With the amount of trust and money that the owners put into their own veterinarians, I’m thinking they, the horse doctors, pull the trigger awfully fast on that euthanasia trick. I mean, seriously, if you’re a doctor … how about trying to heal him? Give it a shot. There seems to be a huge gap of procedures between a bruise and the ride to the nearest crematorium that goes unfilled. You don’t need a college education to look at an animal and decide “Yup, a bruised leg. Smoke him!” “Twisted ankle? Goodbye.”
Conversely, on the other side of the coin, cats and dogs walk around with only three legs and/or their tails sawed off all the time. And they’re happier than a guppy in a mud puddle. Everything is done to protect the sanctity of their lives.
And we’ve all seen the ads showing puppies peeking through fences accompanied by the mournful wail of a bereaved folk singer. The pity patrol is out in full force because the dog owner had the audacity to let crabgrass and weeds grow four inches tall near the fence. “How can they be so heartless? Surely, this is the end of civilization, as we know it.” But if a horse farts, it’s “Sayonora Seabiscuit.” What’s up with that?
OK, let’s get ready to wrap this up. This Sunday is Mother’s Day. Let’s be honest, guys, mothers are the anchors and glue that hold us together. They are the engine that enables families to function and the compass to steer us from dysfunction. Tender by nature and tough by necessity, mothers deserve our gratitude every single day of the year.
My mom was a caring, loving person whom I still miss every day. My grandmothers, same deal. My wife’s mother was also that special type of mom. And my wife is from the same mold. Unbelievably precious. God bless all of the moms who see this and those who don’t. You are appreciated.
By the way, did you ever notice that something isn’t really lost until a mother says she doesn’t know where it is? Dang, they’re good at stuff like that and nobody even realizes it. Thanks again, moms, you rock.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
