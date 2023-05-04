Well, it happened again. Maybe you noticed. I wasn’t invited to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this past Saturday night. That’s right, I was ignored for the 16th straight year. Perhaps Jack Nicholson was right when he asserted, “You (they) can’t handle the truth.”
But in retrospect, you see, I’m not like any other journalist. Fact is, I’m not even a journalist. I’m simply a contributing columnist. A person who takes on a topic and tries to find enough words to punch out a piece that’s long enough, yet short enough, to keep you interested.
A semi-regular reader of From The Valley once asked how’d I describe my articles. Not sure how to respond, I coyly said that it’s supposed to be a humor column. He laughed and quipped, “No, seriously?”
Of note, his chuckle was the only recorded laugh I’d ever gotten. But that’s fine. I can handle it. I’m used to it. Which brings me to my first point. Well, eventually.
Back at the other night’s event: Our Commander in Chief, President Joe Biden, was there. Yes he was. He didn’t know it, but, by gosh, he was there. He signed the napkin someone placed in front of him, then turned around and gave away the pen. After that, he put his aviator sunglasses back on and fell asleep.
President Donald Trump would never attend these press/politician gatherings. He was afraid of what they might say. He claimed “the speakers were too mean.” This from a guy who, on a daily basis, hurls insults, calls people names and disparages anything or anyone that comes along and doesn’t kiss his … OK, we’ll go with ... ring.
Apparently, he didn’t want to risk the ego-bruising shrapnel from the satire and parody fired off at these roast-style affairs. It would be too much for his frail psyche to handle — no matter how much of a tough guy he likes to project himself as. Perhaps sunlamps are to blame. Maybe they inadvertently made his skin too thin. Dunno.
One thing I would have pointed out to the liberal-leaning media in the room is the fact that they were over-the-moon with joy when Trump’s Twitter account was suspended. They reveled in the certainty that he would no longer have the vast audience he once enjoyed. His grand stage was gone and he was now resigned to his own fledgling social media company, Truth Social. “That’s the last you’ll hear from Donald Trump,” they gloated.
So what do they (the left-wing media) do? They print every damn word he posts on his junior varsity company to the whole world. Smart? Nope. Dumber than a bowl of frog farts.
Let’s really get worked up. About the word “woke”: Let’s face it, one side is too woke and the other side is sound asleep. There is a happy medium, but no one ever talks about it. Each side tries to score points by pointing out the extremes of the other’s opinion. And neither gives in.
Anything, no matter how much in the minority, that doesn’t get millions of valuable tax dollars thrown at it is a crime against humanity, so says the left. And, on the right side of the aisle, minor inconveniences for the sake of equality are too much for selfish citizens, like themselves, to concede.
Let’s use common sense. We can’t make laws for every single person’s whim and perceived utopia. It’s a delicate balance. The right side of the aisle — the party of law and order — likes to point out that the democratic process, which has served us well for 250 years, should be followed. In essence, the majority should rule. Unless, of course, it’s a presidential election. And then it’s a “not so fast, my friend, let’s tear the buildings down and hang people.” Yeah, let’s give that a try. Whatever.
Wrapping this up: that “law and order” comment? The best way to stop repeat criminals is to not … (insert drumroll here) ... re-elect them.
Finally: When the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-A-Lago to retrieve top-secret documents that you-know-who refused to turn over, there was a letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un that he didn’t want to give back. He said he treasured it as a personal gift, even though it was addressed to the Oval Office. The only problem, he admitted, is that the letter was in code and he couldn’t figure out what it said.
It read “3dIMSSV O773H.”
The message was shipped to the current president to solve. Naturally, Biden didn’t have a clue. It circulated around the FBI, the CIA and every other governmental and private intelligence agency in the country. Still nothing. No one could figure it out. No one, that is, until ex-Marine Bruce Foley laid eyes on it. Foley solved the riddle immediately.
Handing it back to the Speaker of the House, Foley chirped, “You’ve been reading it upside down.”
Got it? Got it.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
