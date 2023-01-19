Did you know that crossword puzzles, sudoku and Wordl games are hallucinogens? Well, kind of … at least, for me. There’s a Walter Mitty facet to my personality that kicks in whenever I sit down to tackle any of those types of challenges. I step from reality onto a make-believe stage and imagine the eyes of the world are upon me; they gasp in awe at my uncanny ability to solve even the most formidable of riddles. “Paging Dr. Freud, you gotta come hear this.”
That’s right. It’s like I’m on a globally televised game show demonstrating my extraordinary prowess. In my head, I’m Sherlock Holmes, destined to get to the bottom of every enigmatic situation that comes my way by using the provided evidence. I’m out to solve the world’s problems like a three-letter word that starts with an “N” and ends in a “T”, with the clue … “Cashew.” (Coincidentally, the answer to that particular puzzler is the same thing my wife calls me.)
Granted, I may be going overboard, but it’s not like it doesn’t go unchecked. Quite often, Kathie, the retired elementary school teacher, will ask, “Did you take another one of those second-grade puzzle-books I was going to drop off at the school?”
What do you want from me?! I already told you I was simply daydreaming. and it sure as heck beats going to a “Let’s Make a Deal” audition dressed up as a celery stalk, for the chance to win a $19 set of barbecue utensils, only to be “zonked” and come home with a cardboard cutout of Niagara Falls.
Seriously, what kind of guy would totally emasculate himself for the mere chance of winning a 12-month supply of window cleaner? It’s ridiculous. Not to mention, waiting in line at the studio for six long hours just for an interview, while people walk by staring at you like you just escaped from the funny-farm vegetable garden. I know I was. Especially when I finally worked my way up to the receptionist and she said, “Thanks for dropping by, Mr. Stalk, but unfortunately the Monarch Butterfly took the last spot. Please try again, real soon.” Please try again real soon, my foot.
I need a minute.
Thanks. I’m OK.
While I’m still on the game show topic: Because it’s winter and I can’t golf or fish, I often … um, OK, “veg” out and watch Howie Mandell’s “Deal or No Deal” on some cable channel. Anyhow, it’s on in the afternoons while I’m puttering around in my wood shop pretending to be a highly regarded craftsman while building nothing but junk.
What really annoys me about that show — even more than a guy who dresses up like a radish or Ringo Starr still flashing the peace sign every time someone snaps his photo — is that the producers first find out if the contestants have any phobias, and then, laughingly, scare the bejesus out of them by physically sticking whatever it is they’re afraid of right in their faces.
Something that someone does at another person’s expense for the cursory value of an audience’s tee-hee gratification is not only cruel but gratuitously obscene. How moronically indifferent can people be?
One lady contestant reluctantly admitted she was scared to death of snakes. They then proceeded to have her open, unaware, a briefcase of poisonous snakes as everyone laughed and laughed like they were at an 1890s vaudeville show. Unbelievable.
That’s it. But first, a correction: Last week, I mentioned the Mullane family. I talked about what a close-knit clan they are. Apparently, that might not be the case. In that article I mistakenly left out Dave Mullane’s name when I listed the siblings, and word has since gotten back to me that he was actually glad I did, because he doesn’t like it to be known that he’s related to the rest of them. (Or something like that — not sure.)
Not to mention, I messed up the mating of the brothers and sisters with their spouses’ names. Anyhow, I’m glad the omission worked out for Dave. So we’ll leave it that way, I won’t say a thing. Nor will I mention the fact that he’s married to the lovely Laurie Ann … and stuff. Mum’s the word.
By the way, regardless of what his brother, Paul, claims, I heard his mother and father liked Dave the best. Just saying.
And as the nut once said to the mountain … that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
