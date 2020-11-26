In March 2020 when COVID-19 struck our community, many families throughout Niagara County were forced to dramatically alter both their personal and professional lives.
As this unprecedented pandemic hit, the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club — a place that many of our region’s children call home — was able to step in and help families at a time when they needed it most. Our agency changed our hours to open for full-day childcare for essential personnel. Adhering to all health and safety guidelines such as daily temperature checks; social distancing; hourly handwashing; mask-wearing; and comprehensive sanitizing, our emergency childcare program served over 60 children per week. We were able to expand to provide two summer camp locations, and since March, over 400 kids have been served in this program.
It is because of funding provided by United Way of Greater Niagara that we were able to take such drastic measures to offer this type of emergency childcare program. United Way dollars were instrumental in helping us offer safe and reliable childcare services so our essential workers could continue going to work during the pandemic. This is a true example of how our organization has not only impacted our children, but the families of our community at large to get through this difficult period.
It is the unwavering support we receive from United Way of Greater Niagara that enables us to continue carrying out our mission during a time of crisis. As the pandemic continues to affect our youth, we plan to continue to provide services to meet the needs of our community. Currently we are offering both full-day childcare and before and after school care in partnership with the Niagara Falls School District to help our families manage the hybrid school calendar. And, if needed, we will adjust again so families can feel confident that their children are safe and cared for while at work.
The Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club strives to provide accessible and affordable option for high quality childcare. Any and all school aged youths are welcome to the club, no matter their background or financial status. Without annual funding from organizations like United Way of Greater Niagara, the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club would not be able to provide these critical services to so many youth throughout the Niagara region. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our community, we hope to continue providing childcare services as families navigate this difficult time.
Rebecca Vincheski is the CEO at the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club. If you are interested in learning more about the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club or want to become a member, call 282-7181 or visit our website at nfbgc.org.
