Full repeal of bail reform is needed 

The first act many of my colleagues and I embarked on this year was calling on Governor Hochul and legislative leaders to repeal the dangerous bail reforms that created a revolving door for career criminals to continue repeating offenses without being held accountable. Facts support the need for this. Crime is up all across our state: murders, assaults, petty crimes, drug offenses and even domestic violence. This is the moment for Albany to admit that under Governor Cuomo mistakes were made, and these so-called “bail reforms” were among them. Repealing these bail reforms must happen now.
Since the downstate-driven majorities enacted their pro-criminal agenda with Governor Cuomo in 2019, shootings have increased by 42% in the five major cities across our state. In Albany those killed by gun violence has increased by 700%. Since 2000, 21% of defendants arraigned on felony charges were rearrested for a new crime thanks to “bail reforms” allowing them to be released pre-trial.
As our state changes, and it is changing quickly, it is discouraging to see state leaders prioritize lawbreakers over the law-abiding citizens. Businesses that were once in prime locations are now closing because they can’t afford the additional security or are simply tired of having to deal with repeat petty crimes. Customers don’t want to deal with the hassle of feeling unsafe. Residents continue to seek safer neighborhoods but with the high cost of property taxes and other cost-drivers here in New York, so many people are asking why not relocate south where it’s much more affordable.
That’s why in addition to calling for a full repeal, and co-sponsoring legislation to do so (A.4349), I am also calling on Governor Hochul and legislative leaders to enact bills to keep dangerous criminals off our streets, like those who use illegal guns in the commission of a crime (A.7066). I also co-sponsor legislation to restore judicial discretion and allow judges to decide whether bail is appropriate based on the danger posed by the criminal before them (A.6963).
Like you, keeping our homes and neighborhoods safe is my top concern — and I believe it should be the priority of our government as well. Let’s hope Governor Hochul and legislative leaders share that concern and enact these common-sense proposals quickly. Until they do, New Yorkers continue to be in danger from criminals who should have been held on bail, and our communities remain at risk as long as these so-called “bail reforms” remain law.
New York State Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, represents the 144th Assembly District. He's also chair of the Assembly Minority Conference.
