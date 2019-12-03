When I walked up to the Niagara Gazette's office the first time I didn't know much about life or what I wanted to do with mine.
I'm still short on answers, but I've learned a few lessons during my five years here. The first came as soon as I was hired.
The day of my interview I did my best to come off as a professional. The only suit I had I wore to my first communion. It no longer fit, so I bought a second.
My resume listed experience as a bus boy, a landscaper and a short stint as a part-time correspondent for the Buffalo News.
While I waited to talk to the guys who would become my editors, I doubted I would get the job. The day was humid. I was cooking in the suit. My mood was anxious.
I don't recall much from the sit down. Editors Mark Scheer and Matt Winterhalter held up a story I'd written about a suburban dust up at a municipal meeting, asked if I'd like to write more stories like it, then wished me luck. I learned I got the job a few days later.
The interview taught me the first of the job's lessons: you never know who might believe in you.
I'd like to think my editors would say their faith in me was well placed, even if Scheer and I have had to schedule a few fist fights in the Third Street alley. So far, they've all been cancelled shortly before the starting bell.
The job opportunity was a gift. Working it was a revelation. Being a reporter pried open my eyes to the world, or some small corner of it. Even the devoutly closed minded would find it hard to stay ignorant in a community newsroom.
Scheer warned me early on that knowledge would come at a price. If I decided to keep reporting I wouldn't be able to un-see what I saw, he said. He was right.
The issues of the day and history stop being abstract. The names, faces and origins of victims, survivors and perpetrators resolve into focus. Violence, greed, addiction, exploitation and hate all play out at global scales, and just outside your front door, too.
A few miles from where I'm typing this are Niagara Falls and the Niagara Gorge. It took inconceivable time and unimaginable force to create these natural formations. They draw the attention of the world each summer.
Wrapped up in my own narrow perspective, on occasion I forget the world's troubles and wonder. To be reminded, I didn't need to travel to far flung places or read through deep archives. I needed to step out and to listen.
This taught me a second lesson: all the world is right outside the window.
But no matter what the story is, it is only one thread in a larger fabric. Sometimes you add a piece to the quilt of history. Sometimes your pulling can unravel every stitch. The outcomes are of the same importance in the long run. Time tells.
I've felt both hopeless in the face of it and ready to meet it in equal measure. People will laugh at you and denigrate you. You'll be wrong in certain convictions and right in others. What's important here and now is to remain open, curious and empathetic.
A third lesson: the only truth I'm certain of is that the search for it is worthwhile.
I'll keep at it as long as I can.
Moving forward, I'll be keeping at it for Investigative Post, a non-profit newsroom based in the City of Buffalo.
If you're a consistent reader of this paper you may be know the outlet's prior stories, which have appeared in the Gazette and Lockport Union Sun & Journal, most recently regarding a federal investigation at Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. Consistent readers will likely know about my departure, as well.
Scheer gave me a send off last month in his weekly column. It was a nice tribute where he took a few shots at me. I'd expect no less. He's my good friend as well as a mentor and relentlessly irascible newspaper man. The ink runs through his veins.
Scheer taught me most everything I know about reporting and a few things about living. I'll hope to live up to the example he's set, in print and in life.
The story Scheer told in his goodbye concerned another of the lessons I've learned. It's part of a longer story, one he may tell to the readers of this newspaper and beyond one day.
I did walk up to his house after his stepdaughter passed away with a box of cookies. I didn't know what to do or how to act when I found out what happened. I froze in the shadow of his family's inconceivable loss then wandered into a bakery. The sweets felt as inconsequential as it gets in my hands.
This is the fourth lesson: a cookie ain't much in the face of death, but sometimes it's all you've got.
You cannot know what a gift will mean to the person who receives it. You can't know what you've meant to me, Niagara. There's too many people and gifts to name. You know who you are.
I stay grateful.
Philip Gambini is now a former reporter for the Niagara Gazette.
