It seems like a century ago. In 1994 my wife Beth gave me a copy of Bruce Kershner’s “Secret Places of Western New York,” probably at Christmas.
What better time to remember than Earth Day.
We used the book to explore. It led us to places we never would have discovered. We shared most of them with our sons.
At about the same time, Jennifer Hillman, then of Niagara Falls and William McKeever were working together at Medaille College. Soon they were dating and after that came marriage.
Their courtship had a guide. Kershner’s book.
“We hiked the whole book,” Hillman explains what seems like a lifetime later. “I loved the book so much I used to give it to people getting married or having a baby.”
She stopped about five or six years ago because Kershner’s work had grown dated and was out of print. He died in 2007.
As life moved on, the couple settled in Hamburg, not far from 18-Mile Creek, a great place to explore. In 2018 as they strolled that park they began thinking.
“If Bruce did a new book, I bet he’d put these places in it,” Hillman recalls. “It took hold of us. We wrote a letter to Helene Kershner (Bruce’s widow).”
Jennifer and William had known Bruce through work with the Western New York Audubon Society as well as the annual Allegany Pilgrimage. Helene wrote back and was generous with her time and Bruce’s archives. At the time of his death, he had been working on updating the book.
Hillman said much of what she and William had speculated would be good updates and editions was indeed found in his notes.
They worked with friend and photographer Courtney Grim to put together a new edition through Reedy Press of St. Louis, Mo. They also added new locations, for example, Stella Niagara, Artpark and DeVeaux Woods. Assuring the preservation of DeVeaux woods and its old growth trees was one of Kershner's major life efforts, just like winning recognition for the ancient cedars that dot the lowed Niagara River gorge, somehow stunted by a harsh environment but gnarly and signfificant
They also added the Sister Beaches of Lake Erie, 18 Mile Creek (Hamburg, not Lockport) and College Lodge down near Fredonia.
One of the first places we visited way back when was Royalton Ravine. I still remember the days of Mapquest. We lived in the Harris Hill area of Clarence. Go all the way north into Niagara County on Goodrich Road and you will get lost 10 out of 10 times.
Somehow the curves of multiple Tonawanda Creek Roads and Block Church Road and the elusive Gasport Road are awful for the uninitiated since they are defined by the contours of the creek, not a compass. It is a place filled with curves, switchbacks and confusion, at least when approached from the south.
In those early days, every time we drove there we would stop at Librock Farms. We would also see men with guns and people on four wheelers. Oh sure, it was posted against hunting but that didn’t stop them. Thankfully it's better now.
We loved the swinging bridge, the ruins of Belva Lockwood’s home and the waterfall.
Secret Places also brought is to explore the Iroquois National Wildlife preserve as well as the lower Niagara River Gorge.
I still remember an icy winter walk with our boys at about ages 6 and 9. We went Whirlpool to Devil’s Hole and back on snow and ice. If I saw a parent doing that today I would suggest the intervention of law enforcement. We lived to tell the story.
Eventually, we left Harris Hill and moved to northeast Clarence. When Covid hit, we began exploring more off the beaten path, places like Beeman Creek Park and Sonyea State Forest that would never make Kershner’s book.
We also came to enjoy the “backside” of Letchworth State Park, the east side of the gorge. I will leave you with that because it was our “Secret Place” in the last few years. We almost never saw people there.
If you Google directions, seek out Letchworth State Park Parade Grounds. From most of Erie and Niagara counties, it will bring you through Oakland, (yes, that’s a real hamlet) and across a bridge over the Genesee River on Route 436. Immediately across the bridge, park on the left. Follow the 1-by-3 inch orange rectangular blazes on trees along the river into the woods. It will lead you along a former Genesee Valley Canal and railroad next to the river, under the new railroad bridge and past all three major waterfalls. If you bring binoculars, in another few weeks you will find warblers around. Most of the time though, there will be no crowds. They stay on the other side and wonder how people got over there.
If you want your own copy of Secret Places, it is available from numerous independent bookstores in Western New York, including The Book Corner in Niagara Falls as well as at Gear for Adventure on Maple Road in Amherst.
