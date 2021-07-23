GENCO: Summer wildflowers: A cacophony of color covers the restored gorge canvas

The Mighty Niagara has always flowed. Power projects, industrial pollution and other abuses never changed that beauty.
The plants, trees and wildflowers on the other hand, have too often taken a backseat. Oh sure, there was buckthorn, green enough but not otherwise beneficial. Norway maples were tall and looked OK to the untrained eye but blocked the view from the top and shaded the wildflowers along the bottom.
Other invasives were everywhere, choking out what God intended. That seems like no big problem unless you enjoy songbirds. When you plant horrible abominations like the Bradford pears along Third Street by the Gazette office, they have limited benefit. They bloom for a week or two in the spring and smell like death or worse, but that’s the highlight. They grow quickly, throw hundreds of suckers and have no benefit to birds because no caterpillars live on them. When the chickadees, robins, orioles and cedar waxwings want to nest nearby, there is no food for their young. They will go elsewhere.
In the gorge, the same problem persists when nonnative trees are allowed to grow. They choke out what naturally evolved here. Japanese knotweed was in the gorge as well.
Those horrible trees are still on Third Street but the Western New York Land Conservancy has banished the knotweed, the Norway maple, the buckthorn and more through its “Restore the Gorge” effort.
It’s only been a year now but along the top of the gorge, the no-mow area has been established by the state. The views are stunning. The poppies and purple flowers I don’t know have stopped for now. Rudbeckia (blackeyed susan), calendula, daisies and other wildflowers are filling in together with the native grasses. The trails along the top are spectacular.
Then comes the matter of the trail down into the gorge. Beth and I walked it Sunday with Gord poodle.
A cheerful interpreter from New York state met us at the top of the stairs and gave us a map. I tried to engage her in a conversation about the flora, fauna or anything interesting but all I seemed to be able to do was make her giggle.
“Everything is kind of between” she said. “There isn’t much blooming.”
I’ve noticed the state employees all seem to call the trails by number. “I went down the Whirlpool Stairs” is usually met with “you mean trail 5?” “Is the trail from Devil’s Hole to Whirlpool open?” “You mean Trail 6?” I had never seen a map before. Now I get it.
We headed into the gorge. Halfway down, we found black raspberries. The red elderberries are beginning to fade.
The sweet cherries I snacked on just a few weeks ago have been replaced by pin cherries. They are a bit bitter and rather astringent.
Something seems to have killed many of the birch trees.
As we walked, the river grew more spectacular. On this day, we would turn south. We still haven’t seen the bald eagle but I know it’s around.
The river was flowing so violently I could barely hear the incessant din of the helicopters. I shake my fist at them, and at the jet boats, in honor of Paul Gromosiak.
Further along we started to see the wild bergamot (bee balm) blooming purple along the trail. Soon it was joined by what I thought was tickseed, a yellow sunflower-like bloom. Butterfly weed seemed to be everywhere. There is a pleasing aesthetic caused by symphony of yellow, orange and blue. Fritillary and monarch butterflies joined us on our sojourn as did a great blue skimmer dragonfly.
Then we found red raspberries. I moved too far ahead. The river roared. Beth tried to speak to me. I couldn’t hear. Soon we came upon berries I call thimble berries, flatter red, tender, raspberry shaped but not as sweet. Further along, we found blackberries growing from ground-hugging canes.
And that dang river just keeps roaring. We walked to its side along a convenient trail, departing the remnants of the Niagara Beltline. The standing rapids stood above us, the flat limestone flush with puddles and riverflow and people. I approached the five 20-somethings on the rocks, enjoying the glory. “Where you from?” I asked. “Buffalo.”
There are shrubs with unripe berries I don’t know. Nine Bark? Cranberry viburnum? I need to learn.
It was a hot day, and humid. We snacked more berries and drank water and let Gord explore. He stopped belly down in a limestone rain puddle, cooling, sipping, panting as a trainwhistle rose from above.
I noticed the freshly rainwashed sumac and commented to Beth it needs a few days to build the flavorful crystals on the outside of the red buds before they would be fit to soak in cold water and make lemonade. If you soak them in hot water it gets bitter and needs sweetening.
Beth always lags to take photos. I am good with that. Gord and I plowed ahead for a shady spot where it was good to rest. I looked down and saw the unmistakable mitten shape of sassafras leaves. Sassafras? Here? I picked a couple leaves and crunched them for the root beer smell. Gumbo file! I showed Beth. She enjoyed the fragrance of a crushed leaf. I wonder if the natives made sassafras tea.
A bit further along the way, we noticed a chestnut oak sapling, and yarrow in its white phase, as well as chamomile which looks like small white daisies if you don't know it
We grazed on more berries as we made our way back to the stairs. Every time we walk, we learn more and ask ourselves if we really live here or it's some sort of surreal vacation I am just glad the buckthorn and Norway maples have stopped hurting the butterflies and bees. Now if we could do something about those darn Bradford pears.
