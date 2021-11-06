GENCO: Where are the workers?

The labor shortage is reality for a Pine Avenue pharmacy. I won’t mention the manager by name because he isn’t supposed to speak with the press, according to corporate policy.
“Front end is a revolving door,” he said. “They come and go. Pharmacy we are pretty stable.
“The trouble is you have Arby’s paying $16 and McDonald’s $15 and most people don’t want full time.”
The full-time thing is an interesting conundrum: Many of those people working retail jobs are also on public assistance, either welfare or Medicaid or even have health insurance through Healthy New York. It’s easy to get just over the income limits and have a net loss to a family budget. It’s a balancing act with which the working poor constantly struggle.
Heart, Love & Soul
A piece of joyful mail I recently received was the periodic newsletter from Heart, Love and Soul, the organization in Niagara Falls that provides everything from meals to social services and a community vegetable garden.
The newsletter is double folded on 8 1/2 x 11. It starts with the micro — telling the story of a homeless woman suffering from cancer who is now in remission and has an apartment. Then it shares the macro: 2021, year-to-date, 426 laundry loads, 25,728 pantry meals, 2,792 case management meetings, 20,174 dining meals, 572 showers and 1,014 instances of care coordination.
You can learn more on Facebook.com/heartloveandsoul.
I only met Sister Beth once, at Beaton’s Cyclery. We bonded over a bike. I took an instant liking to her even before I began to grasp the success of this wonderful organization she helped create.
One day, I will write more about it.
Who is Jack Marsh?
It was a garbled call from a well-seasoned citizen. What I managed to make out was Jack Marsh, now retired, and a native of Niagara Falls, was elected to a Hall of Fame and a vague reference to South Dakota. The name was vaguely familiar.
I thought about it and realized he likely ran the Utica Observer-Dispatch in the early 1980s when I was in college (I did some freelance sportswriting there). He was elected to the hall of fame in 2000 after serving the Argus Leader newspaper, part of the Gannett Chain.
Little Bakery call
“That bakery you wrote about, is that the one behind the City Market? Give me a call back.”
So I did. “Hi this is Joe from the Gazette. I just wanted to let you know that is the bakery you were thinking of. The Little Bakery on Elmwood Avenue.”
“That’s how I got my kids to behave in church,” she said. “If you behave, then we can have pizza. It was so good. Then I found someplace I liked better. My kids are getting close to retirement. That lets you know how old I am. I’m going to have to go back there and get some. Thanks for calling me back.”
“No problem. Thanks for reading and for subscribing to our newspaper. I think, back in the day, Freddie’s Donuts sometimes worked the same for my brothers and I.”
For anyone who doesn’t know, Freddie’s, based in Buffalo, made Krispy Kreme-style donuts before Krispy Kreme. The cooking system is actually the same and the donuts remarkably similar.
Whats an eccle?
Incidentally, doughnuts aside, I stopped by DiCamillo’s recently and purchased something called a raisin eccle. I had no idea what it was. It had a rich raisin filling in a crunchy puff pastry, extra crispy and a bit sticky on the bottom. I also got cinnamon rolls. I love the fact they were loaded with walnuts.
It was so good I had to go back on Linwood with my wife and get seeded bread sticks, cinnamon rolls and a peanut stick. They were out of eccles.
A week later we stopped on Niagara Falls Boulevard and found the mythical eccle. I liked it better than Beth did. I am sensing a pattern. This may be a problem. Belts and pants are expensive.
Sick of it All
Another letter came from a reader in the Falls who wanted us to reprint a letter submitted by Timothy Payne in 2007.
The letter was titled “Reader just sick of it all.” I thought for a minute it was going to pay homage to a hardcore punk band from the 1980s but it did not.
Instead, it was a screed against the entertainment industry, police not being allowed weapons when citizens are, and schools teaching secular humanism.
It went on to say he was sick of pornography being a First Amendment right when reading the Bible in schools is not as well as criticizing immoral politicians who rule with greed.
The letter closed on a hopeful note, suggesting voting for change and writing to elected officials.
Here’s lyrics from “The Blood and the Sweat” by Sick of it All.
“Struggling through the hardships everyday
“I do what I can to fade away
“{the bullet has passed it’s got our state}
“it helps our pride
“{all the merry, it hasn’t last, for disillusions}
“Scratch in the dirt,
“trying to find, a glorious time
“when there was strength
“Hard is my will, so we can take
“what has it come to
“why does it happen to
“leave me cold,
“and broken inside and wanting to quit”
Without letters like that one, I would never remember Sick of It All. It never was my kind of music but the angst that rolls of the far left of the political universe sure does collide with the grief of the far right.
I remain stuck in the middle. Of course, that brings up Stealers Wheel. Clowns to the left of me, Jokers to the right, that’s a story for another day.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at 282-2311, extension 2250, or joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com.
