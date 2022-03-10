Great tastings and no pretense along Niagara Wine Trail  

It was probably 20 years ago, maybe more. My wife Beth and I scheduled a long February weekend. We rented a bed and breakfast and went wine tasting along the eastern shore of Seneca Lake. Airbnb was not a thing yet.
The Seneca Wine Trail was delightful. Everywhere we stopped, it seemed the owner was behind the tasting bar, reading a book, drinking on a cold, snowy winter afternoon, eager to chat. Tastings were $3, $5 or free. It was country charming.
One of the most fun places we hit was Billsboro Winery. The founder, the original Bill himself, greeted us. As we sampled his offering, Beth mentioned liking port.
He raised his glass. “I’ve got something for you to try but I haven’t perfected it.”
He headed to the back and returned with a carafe, pouring a generous sample for Beth and some more for himself. I remember him as a cheerful, rotund man with a white beard and a red face, perhaps a university retiree.
“It’s not where I need it to be but it is close,” he said, holding his glass to the light. “If you really like port, Widmer Special Reserve is cheap in stores everywhere. They made too much, it came out well and they decided to sell it cheap rather than pouring the surplus.”
When I returned home, I made it to Yankee Spirits in North Tonawanda. Sure enough, there was a jug of the stuff on the bottom shelf for cheap. After a couple years, the supply must have, unfortunately, run out. We should have bought cases and stashed them.
We made it back to Billsboro this past Saturday. The quaintness and charm were gone. So was the pleasantly toasted old man. We walked into a high falutin’ tasting room. New owners and a new tasting room. Maybe their wines are better.
“Do you have a reservation?” asked the maitre’d. “No,” I said. “We didn’t know we needed one.”
“Well, if you like, we could set you up on the patio,” he said. “We have heaters and it is quite nice.”
We looked at each other and decided to head down the road. $10 for an outdoor tasting on a cold day was a bit stiff.
Further along, we found another winery (they are a dime a dozen throughout the Finger Lakes). We plunked down $17 for a tasting and shared four scant samples of wine. I seem to have forgotten the name of the place. The wine was nothing special, $28 to $35 or more a bottle.
We headed for our Airbnb in sticker- and attitude shock. Somehow Seneca Lake had gone California snob on us. It became what we avoided when we chose Mendocino County rather than Napa and Sonoma a few years ago.
In fairness, on our way home, we stopped at Thirsty Owl on Cayuga Lake and had a much better experience.
We have been spoiled by the Niagara wineries in our backyard, places like Bella Rose with its complex reds, Liten Buffel with naturally fermented pinot noir, Arrowhead Springs with pinot noir that I’d put against any anywhere.
The thing is, 2022 on the Niagara Wine Trail is a lot like 2000 in the Finger Lakes. The wines are fantastic and getting better all the time. More often than not, you can find the owner, whether Shane Gustafson at A Gust of Son or Jim Baker at Chateau Niagara with his deep red Bull’s Blood, ready to serve you good wine with no pretension.
That’s the thing. You don’t have to drive three hours for an overpriced tasting experience. You can get better here, in your backyard.
And one more thing: If you happen to be out that way, take the chance to visit Manito Taco Shop on Route 78 (Lockport-Olcott Road) in Wrights Corners. This column was almost done when I stopped for lunch. I will go back and write more about it, but mama deliciosa.
Contact group news editor Joe Genco at joe.genco@lockportjournal.com or 716-282-2311, extension 2250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.