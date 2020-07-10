GUEST VIEW: Cornell Cooperative Extension gives back

Over the past month, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County (CCE Niagara) has distributed 60,000 pounds of fresh produce to residents of Niagara County. This distribution has come in the form of 3,600 boxes — one per household.
CCE Niagara has been working with Buffalo produce wholesaler James Desadario, Inc through the Farms to Families Food Box Program. This grant program from the USDA seeks to aid both farmers and consumers by bringing fresh produce directly to families in need, free of charge. The Farms to Families Food Box Program was created in response to the threat of food insecurity due to COVID-19. Feeding America predicted that over 54 million people nationwide may face this problem, with a jump in Niagara County from 11.4% food insecure in 2018 to 16.7% in 2020.
The threat of food insecurity is catastrophic on many levels, and in these challenging times, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the suffering around us. People who lack access to good nutrition are more vulnerable to illness. Hunger and lack of nourishment can also make it difficult to work, study, or be productive. All-in-all, people just aren’t at their best when they’re hungry.
This is why it is so important to CCE to give back to the Niagara community. Says Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County Executive Director Justin Rogers, “Our number one priority was to provide a community service and feed the food insecure with nutritious foods.”
And those foods are definitely nutritious! Each box contains 20 pounds of produce, and boxes have featured carrots, potatoes, oranges, apples, broccoli, and leafy greens. Some of the food is local, such as onions from Elba.
The opportunity to distribute fresh, nutritious food is indicative of the mission and values of Cornell Cooperative Extension. CCE of Niagara County has been a part of the community since 1913, and seeks to help our community thrive in the areas of economic vitality, ecological sustainability and social well-being, especially during these rapidly changing times. The staff at CCE are delighted to be involved in this effort to support the health of their Niagara neighbors.
Since the first distribution in Lockport, they have been expanding their reach to other parts of Niagara County. CCE has been able to partner with the superintendent of the Niagara Falls School District to bring fresh produce to the city of Niagara Falls, as well as the city of North Tonawanda. Niagara County has a diverse range of communities and needs, and while CCE Niagara is based in Lockport, it is important to address those needs within each community.
Among the programs housed at CCE Niagara is the SNAP-Ed grant, which usually provides nutrition education to any SNAP-eligible individuals. The need for social distancing has made it difficult to meet participants and community members where they are. The distribution of produce boxes has presented an opportunity for them to provide nutrition handouts, recipes, and SNAP-ed newsletters, as well as digital class information for those who are interested. If you or someone you know is interested in online nutrition workshops, you may visit the CCE Niagara website or email jah625@cornell.edu for details. You can also visit the SNAP-Ed NY website at snapedny.org.
The Farms to Families Food Box distribution has also allowed the community to come together as a whole, driving collaboration and teamwork among the community organizations and agencies in Niagara County. This event would not have been possible without the support of community groups and volunteers. Once again, Western New York has demonstrated what is possible when people work together to help their communities. In the words of CCE’s Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator, Marc Ducharme, “It’s incredibly rewarding to see how much the Farmer-to-Families food box giveaways have helped our children, families, and seniors at a time when many are struggling with food insecurity. The overwhelming outpouring of kindness from everyone involved has made the giveaways a massive success.” CCE Niagara staff are proud to report that these are the moments they look forward to the most.
Those who have participated in the food distribution events have noted the smooth and efficient distribution system, featuring a drive-through style structure to maximize social distancing. Interested parties need only drive through in a line and pop their trunks or side doors! All CCE staff wear masks and practice proper sanitary precautions to limit contact. Distribution days have been full of happy smiles and many appreciative shouts and waves.
If you are interested in collecting a box for your own household, please note that the boxes have gone very quickly, and the events last only as long as the supply! CCE hopes that future distributions may include cold foods, such as meat or dairy. Keep an eye out for announcements from CCE for more information!
CCE Niagara also welcomes volunteers! If you are interested in helping serve our Niagara community through these distribution events please contact us at 433-8839 or niagara@cornell.edu.
Sarah Martin is an Eat Smart New York Nutritionist with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County.
