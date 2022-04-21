Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned last week after being arrested on federal corruption charges. Gov. Kathy Hochul and her office could — and should— have vetted Benjamin more carefully before appointing him, given that many allegations of impropriety against him were public record well before his appointment last year. Alas, it is too late for that, and now Democratic party leadership is weighing whether and how they can twist or alter the state election law at this late stage to maintain their control over the outcome of the Lieutenant Governor’s race.
Hochul and Democrats in the Legislature would be gravely mistaken to change election law just two months before a primary election, as there is no actual crisis – only embarrassment and loss of political control for the governor and state Democratic Party leaders.
Senate Democrats have said that they will not advance this legislation this session. Their position is the correct one, and here’s why.
The election law currently allows a candidate to get off the ballot after the end of the petitioning process under three circumstances: death or incapacitation, moving out of state, or designation or appointment to another position. None of these conditions exist in Benjamin’s situation. There were murmurs that Democratic Party officials would try to find some way to get Benjamin on the ballot for another office, but this was rightly dropped, as it is disgraceful for Benjamin to be on the ballot for any position given the serious improprieties alleged against him. According to news reports, Democratic Party leaders — presumably Party Chair Jay Jacobs — are therefore considering two other routes to circumvent these rules.
One is to exploit the fact that the conditions of Benjamin’s bond allow him to travel to Georgia,Virginia, and New Jersey to force Benjamin to move out of state. The other is for the Legislature to change state election law – less than 10 weeks out from the primary – to allow a candidate to decline a nomination if they are indicted for a crime, at which point the candidate’s Committee on Vacancies (made up in this case of Chair Jay Jacobs and other high-ranking state Democratic Party officials) could hand-pick a new candidate to take Benjamin’s spot on the primary election ballot.
Both of these options are preposterous. Attempts at changing the rules of an election in the middle of the campaign are simply not fair to the other qualified candidates in the race who followed the rules to get on the ballot. Both Ana María Archila and Diana Reyna reportedly submitted 40,000 petition signatures to qualify for the ballot under the current rules.
New York’s election laws are notoriously archaic and Byzantine relics of the machine era that serve only to protect those in power. Changing the law at the 11th hour to allow Democrats to replace Benjamin with a hand-selected candidate would be a self-serving electoral tactic that does little to address the real confusion and opacity in our electoral law. The proposed change – especially if enacted to take effect for this election–does not address any actual emergency: given his resignation and the suspension of his campaign, there is little real possibility of Benjamin winning in June. Instead, this ploy merely helps the Governor and Democratic party leadership avoid further political embarrassment and the possibility of electing a Lieutenant Governor that works to hold Hochul accountable rather than just cutting ribbons.
Senate Democrats are right to reject this proposal. New Yorkers expect and deserve free and fair elections where everyone plays by the same rules and the voters decide. Changing those rules just before Election Day to serve one side’s political interests would send precisely the wrong message.
Émilia Decaudin is the Queens County Democratic District Leader, AD 37, Part A.
