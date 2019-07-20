Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc. is a New York state-incorporated and registered charity organized to solicit and accept donations to be used to assist and help homeless individuals. We are also a nonprofit with a 501(c) 3 designation through the Federal Internal Revenue Service.
Our mission is to help the homeless become self-sufficient, inasmuch as possible for themselves. No one should be homeless in a country as rich and powerful as ours. Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc. will specifically assist those homeless or near homeless individuals or families both in Niagara Falls and in Niagara County.
We have a basic questionnaire that potential recipients fill out where they discuss their needs, their goals to become self-sufficient, and the timeframe they need to accomplish them. We are here to help those who truly want to improve their current life and not to be enablers in helping them to maintain their bad habits and lifestyle choices.
Part of our goal is to help both individuals and families that we feel have a true and strong desire to improve their situation. This connection would be with literacy programs, job training, vocational training, state social services, or other resources so that they can eventually become, once again, productive and self-sufficient. Another of our goals is to eliminate the usual red tape faced by these individuals and to get them the help that they need promptly.
Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc. will primarily locate people who need assistance through the referrals of other 501(c) 3 agencies in our local community. When these individuals are found, we will conduct an interview to find out their needs and how we can best help them out. We want our efforts to help both individuals and families to move in a positive direction in their life and away from being homeless or near homeless presently.
Brother, can you spare a dime? This was a slogan heard many times throughout the Great Depression of the late ‘20s and early ‘30s of the last century. At our nonprofit, we have set a modest goal of a $1 donation from every person living in Niagara County. A dollar donated is one less lottery ticket purchased or one less greeting card bought, foregoing the daily donut or candy bar. You would only go without for such a short moment, but think of the help you provide in assisting the homeless when your dollar is added to the many more who contribute to help!
Helping the homeless is not some “quick fix.” It will take time to help those who truly can be helped to change their current lifestyle and get them back on their feet. That is why with your help — $1 donation — it is a small start in the right and positive direction to help those currently less fortunate than you and I. This will be a grass roots level help by a group of five with no administrative costs that will insure that nearly 100% of the donations will be going directly to help the homeless and near homeless in our community.
Anyone who wishes to donate more and would like a receipt in recognition of this should indicate it to us and it will be sent to you. You may donate anytime to us as the desire to help others arises within you.
Homelessness knows no timeframe as the need is always there to help them. We will be good stewards of the money contributed by you to help the homeless. Donations by check should be made out to Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc. and mailed to 9860 Niagara Falls Blvd., P.O. Box 601, Niagara Falls, New York 14304-9998. We thank you for your generosity!
The Board of Directors for Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc. includes the following five members: Rick Smith, general board member, Robin Stephenson, general board member, Sue Loss, secretary, Bill Welch, treasurer, and John Loss, president and founder. If your group would like to have a speaker come to talk more in depth on our aims and goals to help the homeless, please contact John Loss at the e-mail address of homelesshelpersnfny@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.