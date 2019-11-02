“If you don’t have any fresh ideas, then you use stale tactics to scare the voters. If you don’t have a record to run on, then you paint your opponent as someone people should run from.” That was Barack Obama as he accepted his party’s nomination in 2008. Four years later, his opponent Mitt Romney used that same quote against Obama in a presidential debate. No matter your thoughts on either candidate, they’re right. Scare tactics are used when your own ideas don’t hold up to scrutiny.
In the City of Lockport, scare tactics have sadly become the norm. This year, however, the scare tactics employed by both Dave Wohleben and Keith McNall are beyond shameful and rely on lies about their opponents, Michelle Roman and Anita Mullane.
Wohleben claims to know nothing of the extremely negative robocalls being made on his behalf, and likely will say the same of the dozen negative mailers he has sent out. McNall even refuses to take credit for attacking Anita Mullane’s sister, a private citizen, with a completely false claim about her employment.
Rather than address the issues that concern city residents, these two have decided to spend thousands of dollars to paint these two women in a bad light. They’re very precise with their language too. Both have been called “public sector employees” who are “funded by taxpayers” which is a very creative way to avoid saying their actual careers: teachers. To paraphrase my favorite comedian, George Carlin, soft language like this is used to disguise the truth. The term “public sector employee” is generic and lets you imagine whatever you want. But there’s something that upsets me even more about these mailers.
I don’t think many people know this, but my day job is as a photographer and a videographer. I know all of the tricks to take a good photo. These mailers use a few very deceptive tactics that only someone with an eye for photography would pick up on. All the pictures of Wohleben on these fliers are professional photos, someone was hired and Dave had time to pose for the picture, good lighting, and they knew it’d be cropped and scaled down later so they took a photo that would look good scaled down. All the photos they use of Michelle are photos taking during public meetings. She is not posing for a picture. The photos are made black and white because it darkens eyes and makes people look older. They improperly scale the images, which can detract from a person’s natural appearance and add weight to someone’s face. This has been employed to make her look worse in a side-by-side view with Wohleben. Absolutely shameful, to take someone you disagree with and doctor their pictures for political gain. I’m sure that Dave Wohleben will claim he has nothing to do with these false claims and doctored photos. If he doesn’t know who is sending these mailers, then who is really trying to take over city hall?
Zachary Parker is a Lockport resident.
