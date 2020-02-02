'Gun control' doesn't make any sense

You live on one of the back roads of Shelby and someone is trying to get into your house. You yell for them to leave and that you're calling the police. They continue their attempts; maybe they are drunk or under the influence of drugs, just not thinking straight. Either way you better call law enforcement and then sit back, wait and hope they show up before someone gets hurt. Suddenly the intruder gets in and advances towards you with weapons. Where are the cops?
Personally, I would have no problem in that situation because I have handled guns my whole life and I have defended myself in a combat zone. So if they are stupid enough to continue their advancement, knowing I'm armed, oh well.
Will we be able to defend ourselves and our homes in the future, or will we have to wait for the police to show up and figure out what happened?
Our governor has set up some strict gun laws in New York state and now he is pushing for stricter laws. One of his more recent statements was, “We already have the strongest gun safety laws in the nation, and in the upcoming legislative session we will take additional steps to make our laws even stronger to keep our communities safe.”
Stuff like the “red flag” law that creates a court order of protection to bar people considered to be a danger to themselves or others from possessing or buying guns in theory will help prevent crimes with weapons. Hey, that sounds great! But wait — there are a lot of radicals and unstable people out there who can't be controlled until something bad happens. And, of course, we all know, but apparently our governor doesn't, that these characters don't care about laws anyway.
We have laws to set speed limits on the roads, create no passing and no parking zones, discourage driving under the influence, requiring permits for pistols, all kinds of hunting and fishing regulations, and on and on and on, but the problems don't stop. The bad guys don't care about all these laws so what's the point? Like the “No Guns Zone” signs around our schools: Can you imagine anyone thinking to himself, “Can't do a shooting here because the sign says no guns”?
When Andrew Cuomo pushed the SAFE Act through a few years ago, he didn't make anything safer, he just made it harder for honest citizen to own a gun, for target practice, hunting or defense. Now he wants to go farther.
Now suppose we got rid of all the guns in the state or even the country. Is that going to make things safer? When I was in high school, I knew a fellow who was making “zip guns” in the school metal shop (basically a drilled-out piece of steel the size of a .22 cartridge, with a rubber band and wire pin to set off the primer of a .22 shell in this makeshift barrel). So making guns is not a major problem for the bad guys.
But, again, suppose we got rid of all the guns, even the zip guns (don't ask me how) — how would we be safe from the guy who uses his vehicle to intentionally run over people in the street, the guy who goes on a stabbing rampage with a knife, the big powerful guy who chokes you to death, the guy who makes bombs for mass destruction (remember the fertilizer bomb used in the Oklahoma City bombing), or someone poisoning public water or food?
We have to be harsher with what laws we have and quit giving “pills” to unstable people in hopes that they take them all the time. Many criminals in this day and age get off too easy. I bet stricter penalties and sentences would help cure some of those problems. If I knew I could get a couple of years of community service and a really big fine for drunk driving, I wouldn't take the chance of driving under the influence.
The original purpose of the “right to bear arms” in our Constitution is to protect us from overzealous governments. Of course, if I did a lot of the unethical or self-serving stuff that our state and federal officials pull today, I wouldn't want the public to have any firearms, either! So: Is gun control really more about preventing gun violence or disarming the public?
No, the problem is not guns. The problem is people and our lack of proper control of those who are a threat to others. Super high penalties for gun violence may help, but taking away guns of good citizens isn't going to do anything except make it easier for the bad guys.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
