H.R. 1 and silencing small business

The Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce recently sent a letter of opposition to our federal delegation on the proposed H.R. 1, the “For the People Act,” and we thought it was important to explain to the community why.
While H.R. 1 is intended to expand access to the American political system, unfortunately, portions of the bill, if made law, would silence small businesses that rely on chambers of commerce such as ours to serve as their collective voice. And at the worst time possible.
Of course, to many people, the idea of limiting the private sector’s interaction in politics has its merits, as the catchphrase of “keeping big business out of politics” certainly can give the impression of leveling the political playing field. But, the way H.R. 1 is written, intentionally or not, it’s the voice of small business that is under attack.
Let’s look at the past year, and how things have played out. Small businesses have taken the brunt of the COVID-19-related rules and regulations, not only in New York, but across the country. Lockdowns, restrictions, curfews, fines and increased costs for implementing new rules were just the start. Many have not survived, while many others have struggled to keep their doors open. We don’t have to tell you that, at the same time, the last year has been a pretty lucrative one for many large corporations, who were not only more flexible, but often, especially early on in the pandemic, operating under different rules than local small businesses were subject to.
But a small business picking up the phone and calling their elected officials in America unfortunately doesn’t do all that much. Which is where the chamber of commerce comes in. When issues are on the table, the chamber of commerce can represent a conglomerate of small businesses. Put yourself in the shoes of your elected reps. Whose phone call gets returned first? A struggling mom-and-pop, “main street” business who employs a few people, or the rep from the chamber of commerce, who is representing 500 of those struggling mom-and-pop, “main street” businesses, that among them employ thousands? This is how small business gets heard across America.
Unfortunately, H.R. 1 largely takes that away. By setting up a scenario that imposes burdensome and at the same time vague restrictions on chambers of commerce that do advocacy, it not only limits their interactions with our governmental officials, restricts what they can say – for or against – legislative proposals, and scares companies away from supporting their efforts through invasive reporting requirements.
Interestingly enough, when our elected representatives are advocating business-friendly legislation, they often reach out to the chamber of commerce to help them connect with the small business community, collect data and anecdotal information in support of their efforts, or gather businesspeople for a press event. It is difficult to imagine under the rules proposed in H.R. 1 that this kind of outreach and relationship-building could continue – a confusing, but perhaps unintended, consequence.
H.R. 1 comes at a particularly bad time for small businesses as they continue to navigate the murky pandemic waters, often simply to stay in existence. They utilize their chambers of commerce and business associations like Niagara USA to plead their cases, not having enough weight on their own to have impact. If passed, H.R. 1 will leave an important sector – often, ironically, referenced in political rhetoric as “the backbone of our society” – without a legitimate voice.
Kory Schuler is the executive director of Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce.
