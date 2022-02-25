Here a year? How did that pass so quickly?

That was a year? Really?
Yep, that’s how long I’ve been here.
Many things have changed.
For example: My wife and I grocery shop differently.
When I was commuting to work, I would stop at Pelicano’s on Niagara Falls Boulevard. In time, it was no longer part of my route.
Then I looked across the lot from the Union-Sun & Journal office and saw Niagara Produce Lockport. We had been accustomed to shopping at the Niagara Produce in East Amherst. The Lock City store is similar.
Eventually, as well, we found our way to Latina’s on Pine Avenue in the Falls.
One day as I pulled out of the US&J lot I noticed the Lockport Community Farmers Market up and running near the Flight of Five canal locks. I immediately encountered another new favorite, North Ridge Distilling. Their apple brandy is exquisite.
As I found the rhythm of these fine newspapers, I also found I didn’t like the commute from northeastern Erie County where we had lived for 30 years.
“I’m ready for a change,” Beth said. “We should move.”
“OK,” I said. “But we have to be careful. Anywhere that looks nice in Lockport, around Lewiston or maybe Niagara Falls or some point in between.”
We didn’t know the Falls well yet but in time, I researched and reached the conclusion: LaSalle, Cayuga or Lewiston.
We saw a house in which we would have been interested on Creekside Drive but it was already sold. I can see from driving down that street the other day that the neighbors are unfriendly, at least judging from the signs declaring short term rentals are unwelcome. I assume they don't like people not from here either.
We drove past a couple houses in Lockport but they seemed to be selling as quickly as they came on the market. We never even made it to a showing.
Lewiston is a special place unto itself. The houses were priced like an overvalued second-ring Buffalo suburb: three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1,200 feet of living space, built in 1962, going for $200,000 or more. It was what we were fleeing in Clarence, just on the edge of a more walkable village.
As the search continued, we hit on DeVeaux. Houses were disappearing just as readily but we found one on which we were able to bid even if we didn’t get it. A home with character, architectural detail and walkable, less than 10 minutes of driving from Lewiston. Saunders Settlement was about the same but worse.
We got the next one.
In the year since, we’ve found out a bunch ...
Pizza in Niagara Falls and Lockport is better than in Erie County and it’s not close.
Lewiston has great restaurants.
On Route 31 between the Falls and Lockport, Kydd’s Farm Market always has nice flowers and good produce.
Lockport's winter (indoor) farmers market has great vendors and especially good tamales.
We love the Lewiston Market on Saturdays and came to regularly buy beer from John Meteer.
There is no brewery in Niagara Falls. This is unacceptable. (Actually, I just heard Meteer is opening on Third Street. I applaud this.)
It’s hard to move in early summer and still get a decent garden in. I failed.
The Kenan Center is awesome and so is the NACC.
There isn’t enough live, original music in Niagara County. I follow Chloe Bravada on Facebook who puts out a weekly list but there doesn’t seem to be much to show, just a ton of cover acts with the notable exception of 77 Stone.
The Rapids Theatre is a treasure, especially when Anita West books the blues there.
What is the thing with potholes? I hadn’t had a flat in recent memory. Now I am up to five in this winter alone. Saturday, we had two blowouts from one pothole and watched three other cars pulled over on Niagara Scenic Parkway with the same problem.
Pine Avenue is supposedly becoming “Little Bangledesh” but all we can see so far are for-rent signs.
A year goes by quickly, more so as we get older. Plow ahead and celebrate. These newspapers are as plucky as ever and this journey continues to be more often fun than not. Thanks for sharing my ride.
Joe Genco is the group news editor for the Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette. Contact him at 716-282-2311, extension 2250, or joe.genco@lockportjournal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.