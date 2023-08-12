As we approach this year’s local election season, voters should savor the opportunity to vote in town and county legislative races in the odd year of an election year cycle, as the downstate-driven majorities at our state Capitol want to shift them to presidential and gubernatorial election years. Both the Assembly and Senate passed a bill to that end (A.4282), which I opposed, and it will now be heading to Gov. Hochul’s desk. I urge Gov. Hochul to veto this dramatic change to our election system.
As the ranking member of the Assembly Election Law Committee, I stood up and debated this bill vigorously. This bill is simply another power grab to suit the political agenda of the downstate-driven machine controlling our state government. It is important to note, this bill only applies to elections outside New York City.
This shift will seriously dilute the ability of citizens to have real debate and vet local control issues in a stand-alone year without the distraction of presidential, federal and state campaigns. Despite their weak argument that this bill will save costs, per our state constitution, certain offices (such as judges, countywide elected officials and city offices) still must conduct elections in odd election years, so this will not yield savings.
Voters in an even year will now face longer lines at the polls and see a ballot at least double in size. For example, in 2026, you could see a ballot that includes all of the following offices to vote on at once: governor, attorney general, comptroller, member of Congress, state senator, state assemblymember, judicial offices, countywide offices, county legislator, town supervisor, town clerk, town highway superintendent, town council and various propositions.
Voters will now be faced with campaigning from all these offices and issues at the same time, and left to navigate a new ballot that will likely be two-sided and several columns long. The result will be more voter confusion and frustration, and local voices suppressed in home rule matters.
I hope Gov. Hochul will recognize the negative consequences of shifting most local elections to even years and veto this measure when it comes to her desk for her review.
Regardless, voting remains a sacred right, and I encourage everyone to vote. If you would like to register or apply for an absentee ballot, you can do so by contacting your local county board of elections (BOE). In Niagara County, please go online to https://elections.niagara.ny.us/voter-information/.
Additionally, poll workers are needed and a crucial component in our democratic process. Please contact your county BOE or go to https://www.elections.ny.gov/BecomePollworker.html to learn more.
You must be registered 10 days before an election and have an application for absentee ballot filed with the BOE no later than 15 days before the election. This year’s General Election will be held November 7th, with early voting running from October 28th through November 5th, but please contact your BOE for specific details as all polling sites are not the same.
