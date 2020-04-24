Home: It’s where we live, raise our families, eat our meals and sleep. It's where we share laughter, love, hopes and dreams. It has often been said that “home is where your heart is” and that “there’s no place like home.”
Lately, home has become more to us than we could have ever imagined, or planned for. During this pandemic, home has become our school, our office, our news station, music studio, comedy club, dance studio, restaurant, performance stage, fitness center, art center ... . We are confined to home under the cloud of COVID-19, leaving only when absolutely necessary. We’re covered in masks and social distancing for a seemingly endless period.
I commend our global society for adjusting as quickly and as well as we have, in the midst of something we have not faced in modern times. In my humble opinion, we are doing what we are humanly able to do, as we wait and seek to create a cure, a vaccine, a solution, and an economic plan for the future.
What keeps home from feeling like a "prison" is simply the love and relationships found in family, friendships, faith and, these days, social media. Music, art, literature, fragrance, fitness, prayer, meditation, even the simplicity of a scented candle or a hot cup of cocoa or herbal tea can be soothing to the "confined soul."
The lyrics below, by Charles Emanuel Smalls, are from “The Wiz,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical based on “The Wizard of Oz.”
“Home” is the song I sang in the first talent show I ever entered, when I was a shy freshman at Cornell University. (No one was more surprised than me when I won first place.) A lifetime later, this song touches my heart with warmth, comfort and assurance as I, like so many of you, am working from this place called home.
May you be comforted as you read and experience "home." There’s no place like it.
• • •
Home
When I think of home
I think of a place where there's love overflowing
I wish I was home
I wish I was back there with the things I been knowing
Wind that makes the tall trees bend into leaning
Suddenly the snowflakes that fall have a meaning
Sprinklin' the scene, makes it all clean
Maybe there's a chance for me to go back there
Now that I have some direction
It would sure be nice to be back home
Where there's love and affection
And just maybe I can convince time to slow up
Giving me enough time in my life to grow up
Time be my friend, let me start again
Suddenly my world has changed it's face
But I still know where I'm going
I have had my mind spun around in space
And yet I've watched it growing
If you're list'ning God
Please don't make it hard to know
If we should believe in the things that we see
Tell us, should we run away
Should we try and stay
Or would it be better just to let things be?
Living here, in this brand new world
Might be a fantasy
But it taught me to love
So it's real, real to me
And I've learned
That we must look inside our hearts
To find a world full of love
Like yours
Like me
Like home ...
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published by the Union Sun & Journal every other Friday. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.