"There is a song, I know it well
A melody that's never failed
On mountains high, in valleys low
My soul will rest, my confidence, in You alone
Hope has a name, His name is Jesus
My Savior's cross has set this sinner free
Hope has a name, His name is Jesus
Oh, Christ be praised, I have victory
There is a light, salvation's flame
Christ undefeated, trampled the grave
See now the cross, be lifted high
The light has come, the light has won, behold the Christ
Hope has a name, His name is Jesus ...
There'll be a day my hope complete
Now home in glory, Your face I'll see
My pain no more, my fear will cease
I bow my life, I fix my eyes, on Christ my King ...
Hope has a name, His name is Jesus
My Savior's cross has set this sinner free
Hope has a name, His name is Jesus
Oh, Christ be praised, I have victory"
— Recording by River Valley Worship, on the album Million Lifetimes
• • •
A year ago, the song “Hope Has a Name” (see inset) touched my heart in wonderful ways. I was in a season of waiting on the Lord to lead me in new directions. I wasn’t really sure what was next in God’s plan for me, but I had walked by faith long enough to know that I could trust Him with my future. The lyrics reprinted here seemed to minister a calm reassurance that no matter what happened during my season of "waiting," my hope was in the Lord. I found the chorus poetically beautiful and spiritually reassuring: “Hope has a name, his name is Jesus.”
Waiting was soon followed by new opportunities, amazing changes and abundant blessings above and beyond anything I could have imagined.
Our world is in a season of waiting during this global pandemic. We are working from home, practicing social distancing, doing virtual meetings, classes, lessons and more, and no one knows for certain when this season will end.
What I do know is that God’s word says: “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up on wings as eagles. They shall run and not be weary. They shall walk and not faint.” — Isaiah 40:31
Psalm 27:14 says “Wait on the Lord. Be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart. Wait I say on the Lord.”
I remember the prayers of King Jehoshaphat during a situation found in 2 Chronicles 20:12. Facing insurmountable odds against an undefeatable foe, the king prayed: “We have not power against this great multitude that is coming against us; nor do we know what to do, but our eyes are on You.”
The word of the Lords to the king was, “Do not be afraid nor dismayed because of this great multitude, for the battle ins not yours, but God’s.” — 2 Chron 20:15.
God’s battle plan was different than the king could have imagined. He was instructed to appoint singers to go out before the army, serving as "praise warriors." They praised the Lord in the beauty of holiness, and as a result, their enemies were utterly defeated. God gave his people victory when they placed their hope in him and lifted their voices in praise.
In this season of waiting I remind you that hope has a name: Jesus. Trust him, and have courage and peace.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published by the Union Sun & Journal every other Friday. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.