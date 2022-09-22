In 1992, the World Federation for Mental Health, an international organization founded in 1948, designated October 10 as World Mental Health Day. Since then, countries and organizations around the world have observed the day, in recognition of the vital importance of mental health issues in the lives of citizens of all countries, of all social and economic classes, and of all ages.
Once commonly treated as primarily a matter of private and family concern and responsibility, mental health is now seen as a subject of public and community, as well as individual, concern and involvement. We have come to expect public and community organizations to play an active part in identifying and offering support to groups and individuals facing serious mental and emotional challenges. Among those groups are the young and the elderly.
Regarding the young, our awareness of the social relations and pressures, and individual vulnerabilities, to which the young are subject, has grown, even while those influences also undergo continual and often detrimental changes. Increasingly, we look to schools to reach out to young persons who may be struggling with anxiety, depression, and social isolation. Other community and youth organizations have taken on a similar role in supporting the mental and emotional well-being of the young.
Public awareness of, and response to, mental health issues confronting many elderly citizens has also evolved over time, with attention to economic, social, and physical circumstances which are often decisive influences in their daily lives.
A number of professional and academic studies have focused specifically on social relations and mental health issues effecting the lives of elderly residents of public housing. Infirmity and decreasing mobility, worry over financial difficulties and health care, can result in ongoing anxiety and depression. Social isolation is often cited as a condition which further intensifies those feelings among elderly residents, most of whom live alone.
The relationship between public housing residents and the agency that manages, and greatly influences, their living environment, can be of critical importance. It can encourage residents' sense of security, personal autonomy, and dignity. Or, it can foster distrust, insecurity, and anxiety.
Over the years, residents of the Lockport Housing Authority (LHA) have had cause to question to what degree their mental and emotional well-being has factored in the authority's decisions and actions. Examples have ranged from the major to the minor-but-no less telling: From misinformation regarding the election of resident representatives to the authority's governing board, to discussion among board members of the possibility of adopting a "policy" restricting residents' and the public's right to record the board's public meetings.
While many dubious practices of the past are no longer evident, other practices continue to lead residents to question the value placed on their rights and on their peace of mind. For instance, when housing officials appear to effectively grant one of their own, a resident commissioner, the privilege of providing a relative with years of unauthorized, rent-free occupancy of an LHA apartment, namely her own. Or, when the same resident commissioner engages in public harassment of a peaceful LHA resident, intentionally causing public humiliation, damage to reputation, and anxiety.
Arbitrary and abusive behavior by a public housing official toward a resident sends a disturbing and disheartening message to all residents, not least of all the elderly. Respect and empathy, along with fair and equal treatment, should be a matter of policy.
As we approach World Mental Health Day, it seems a fitting time for a public housing authority to review policies and practices, official and unofficial, and to consider which ones are most likely to support residents' mental and emotional well-being.
Schools, public housing agencies and other community organizations can help individuals of all ages who face mental health challenges, by promoting environments as free from undue stress, and as supportive of mental health and well-being as possible. Many already do, but there is still more that can be done.
