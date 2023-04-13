A report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published last month found that barring immediate, deep reduction in greenhouse gas pollution, our world could be unrecognizable by the century’s end — well within the lifetime of a child born today. The report also asserts that we have all the knowledge, tools, and financial resources to prevent climate collapse. In fact, we’ve had these for a while, and yet, half of all the world’s oil and gas ever burned has been burned during the last 18 years.
This dissonance is due in large part to the fossil-fuel industry’s long and ongoing campaign to delay climate action as chronicled in the epic PBS docuseries The Power of Big Oil. The struggle to curtail fossil fuels is now on full display in New York, with raging misinformation campaigns by gas utilities and their front groups. Industry lobbyists, reportedly, even tried to get the Hochul administration to gut the state’s landmark climate law under the ruse of energy affordability.
Buildings are at the forefront of the fossil-fuel industry’s war on climate action in New York. They are the largest source of carbon pollution in the state and consume large quantities of “natural” gas or methane that leaks from drilling to distribution to domestic appliances. Methane is a major climate villain because its 20-year global warming potential is 83 times higher than that of the more familiar culprit, carbon dioxide. About 30% of all global warming to date is from methane.
The building sector is also one where IPCC’s findings on practical, economical solutions apply most readily, but for the gas utilities, the sprawling leaky distribution network is a cash cow. Every new gas hookup or pipe replacement locks in handsome profits. Most New Yorkers are unaware that the costs of connecting new customers to the gas system are passed off to all ratepayers with markup for a guaranteed profit for the utilities. Every year, this climate-destroying expansion of the gas network adds roughly $200 million to New Yorkers’ future energy costs. Replacing a mile of leaky gas pipeline costs customers an average of $6 million when all the costs are included. This works out to an average of $60,000 for each customer on that line.
In their efforts to preserve their cash cow, the gas utilities are pushing for a magic cow gas branded as “renewable” natural gas or RNG, and they seem to have the Governor’s ear. She should ignore them. Producing RNG at a meaningful scale will entail artificially coaxing it from organic waste streams such as livestock manure, but it is still methane and its global warming potential isn’t dramatically lower than that of the fracked methane. RNG is also significantly more expensive than fossil gas, and its supplies will be limited.
The state Senate has proposed to relieve gas customers from a costly obligation to fill the gas utilities’ coffers that Hochul with all her cost concerns about energy affordability has yet to endorse. Notably, this was part of her budget proposal last year. The Senate has also proposed a timely transition to the less expensive all-electric new construction.
If the Governor is serious about delivering climate action and affordable energy, then there is no better way to do that than to endorse the Senate’s proposals in the state budget without delays or loopholes.
