On September 11, 2001, more than 2,600 of our downstate neighbors lost their lives in the terrorist attack on New York City. In the aftermath of that horrendous morning the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority adopted a public message that it hoped would encourage citizens to report genuine evidence of a new threat, such as suspicious unattended bags and the like: “If You See Something, Say Something.” That citizen vigilance is a serious part of protecting our country.
Last week, MTA security officials had to take time out from their other duties to issue a legal “cease and desist order” against Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski for turning the trademarked anti-terrorist message into a political prop. Mr. Jastrzemski announced, for any reporters he could get to pay attention, his plan to hang that same message at our local Department of Motor Vehicles offices. His target wasn’t suspicious briefcases. He wanted people waiting in line at the DMV to telephone federal immigration officials if they think they see an illegal immigrant applying for a license — something they are legally entitled to do now under a new state law.
If Mr. Jastrzemski, as county clerk, has complaints about the mechanics of implementing the law, that’s fine. If what he wants is for federal officials to spend the holidays rounding up and deporting 11 million women, men and children, he has a right as a citizen to hold that view. If he thinks we are safer sharing the road with people who are unlicensed and uninsured, he is welcome to believe that as well.
But stop a moment and think about what Mr. Jastrzemski, in his official capacity, is actually asking people in line at the DMV to do. What he wants to provoke are calls just like this one:
“Hi, is this the immigration police? Yeah, I got your number off a sign here at the Lockport DMV. There is this suspicious Mexican guy here, well I think he’s a Mexican, he speaks with an accent. Could you send someone down here right now to check him out? I think he’s an illegal alien.”
Or the target is someone with a Chinese accent, or a woman in a head scarf, or anyone, citizen or otherwise, who just doesn’t seem quite "American" enough. This is how Mr. Jastrzemski thinks we ought to conduct public business, calling out to people’s worst prejudices. It is un-American, a shameful publicity stunt by a politician just trying to get himself in the news.
Last week Mr. Jastrzemski took his political circus act to the North Tonawanda DMV where other local politicians such as state Sen. Rob Ortt joined the show (Mr. Ortt is also looking for ways to stay in the news as he asks Republican party leaders to make him a congressman). While they performed for the television cameras, a line of people with real jobs had to add an extra 30 minutes to their wait at the DMV until the political circus left the building.
And if you think this is just a bit of harmless theater that doesn’t affect you directly, think again. Mr. Jastrzemski is also using your county tax dollars to pay the Republican party’s election attorney, John Ciampoli, to be his representative in court on all this. How many tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees are we wasting, that could be spent on parks and roads, just to help Mr. Jastrzemski stay in the news?
If our county clerk really wants to do something about stupid actions by government, here is one that doesn’t even require that he leave the county courthouse where he works.
Last week the Republican majority in the county legislature voted to hand a plum $79,000 a year job as the county’s public relations officer to Kevin Schuler, a Republican political operative whose chief qualification is having pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in the notorious Buffalo Billions corruption scandal. There are some hundred thousand adults in Niagara County and out of all of them, this was the person they picked? Seriously? Hiring a political felon to be the county’s PR man is like making an arsonist the fire chief because he has experience with fires.
What does the county PR guy do for $79,000 a year plus benefits, you might ask. Well, before Thanksgiving the county issued a press release telling us how to best thaw a turkey — just in case we didn’t have access to a cookbook or 500 web sites on the internet.
If we are going to use that slogan, “If you see something, say something,” for something else besides combatting terrorist attacks, how about we use it for this: To call out the circus acts and cronyism that sit at the center of Niagara County government. Take a look at that county property tax bill in your desk, then add on another 4% in sales tax you pay on everything you ever buy at the store. Now you know where that money is going.
Don’t get me wrong, I like circuses and clowns as much as the next guy. I just don’t think we should be using our tax dollars to pay for them. Happy holidays everyone!
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: jimshultz@democracyctr.org.
