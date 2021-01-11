It used to be that outer suburbia was sacrosanct, protected, out of the loop. Now nothing and nowhere is truly off limits for Antifa supporters and other confrontational types.
We should long ago have seen all this coming. We let inner cities roil with crime and gangs, and figured such problems would just stay there. Not being proactive always brings a price? So history too often reveals.
It’s always somewhere else is the illusion that keeps providing a false sense of security. When George Orwell returned from the Spanish Civil War to “sleek” Southern England near the end of the ‘30s, he saw that his countrymen were basically unprepared for Nazi bombs of a new world war, poised to rain down on London, etc.
You warn and warn, and people find you a pain. They want to get on with life now and the way it’s always been. Orwell felt that clearly in the myopic England of 1938-39, which he knew would soon come to an end.
If you can then locate a Churchill at the 11th hour you’re lucky! Across the Channel the French never did. In the late ‘30s they, too, displayed an ostrich syndrome regarding formidable German forces beyond the Rhine, facing their supposedly invincible Maginot Line.
Then when war broke out, Poland was rapidly crushed, while in the West there ensued what was called the “phony war.” Until the sure spring weather of 1940 finally unleashed Hitler’s Panzers and air force, zooming into Belgium, Holland, and yes, France, and flattening all three in short order.
In Bogie’s and Ingrid’s Paris it was now too late to be proactive. The tale’s been told many times. And yet I relate it here to today’s vulnerable suburbs, our former isles of safety.
Partly to show that we’re far from the only ones who’ve failed to look ahead. I guess it’s been a constant of human nature. And those who have the medium’s ability to sense trouble on the horizon before it arrives are often derided as killjoys, ones who ought to go and be depressing elsewhere.
The appeasement analogy? Why not? We’ve had many Chamberlains excuse or ignore senseless violence long occurring on Chicago’s West Side, or even in dicey parts of Buffalo. It’s only “there,” right? But the very nature of appeasement is that mollifying can never quite suffice. Eventually the barbaric waters rise everywhere.
Moving beyond WW II for more analogies, many used to snicker at Eisenhower’s “domino theory” re the spread of communism. But in fact, it did spread, as poor Rumanians and Hungarians, Chinese and Cubans learned to their chagrin.
Meanwhile, those Americans who got uppity about all this would often be accused of being paranoiacs. Or plain exaggerators.
Going historically backward again (excuse my chronological zippiness!), I think of a lady in Germany, Bella Fromm, whose published diary I once read. When the Nazis came to power in early ‘33 this person saw a lot of suffering to come, particularly for German Jews. But when she spoke about her fears to a bigwig named Louis Ullstein, publisher of important newspapers in that country, he retorted that she was being unduly nervous.
The same “I know better” syndrome was later found in men limned in Elie Wiesel’s “Night,” stuck on a cattle train bound for Auschwitz, and before the full nature of the death factories was known. A lady on the train started screaming that she could see ahead to fire – of gas chambers, it turned out. The notables on the train yelled at her to keep quiet, and finally, as I recall, cuffed her about. And yet who was right?
In sum, I guess I’m repulsed by those in our own civilization who keep playing down or explaining away the excesses of looters, arsonists, and so forth. It’s the same “we know better” impulse that’s so often proved disastrous historically, but from which these smarties (from Pelosi on down) seem to have learned little.
Till it becomes too late, in the suburbs, and really, everywhere. Till there’s nowhere secure to hide. And till it’s too late as well to gain spines that people (including well-known media types and politicos) should once have manifested.
In smoother times…
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
