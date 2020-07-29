In praise of believing anything you want

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms in the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.