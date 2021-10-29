INDEPENDENT LIVING: An unexpected boon for people with disabilities?

We constantly hear how difficult it is to find enough workers to fill all the positions that are available out there today. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that 4.3 million left their (mostly low-level) positions in August alone and many businesses are facing the holiday shopping season greatly understaffed.
A one-time government official provided some perspective. Robert Reich, University of California at Berkeley professor of public policy and former U.S. Secretary of Labor, wrote on Twitter recently, "There is no 'labor shortage.' There's a childcare shortage, a living-wage shortage, a hazard-pay shortage, a paid sick leave shortage, and a healthcare shortage … Until these shortages are remedied, Americans won't return to work anytime soon."
Whatever the root causes, it occurs to me that this could be an unexpected boon for citizens with disabilities, who have always been more willing to seek any kind of employment. Recently on the weekly public affairs radio show “Independent Perspective.” Frank Cammarata, executive director of the Erie County Office for People with Disabilities, estimated that about 70% of non-disabled people were employed, compared to only 35% of individuals with disabilities. While the Bureau of Labor Statistics has indicated that the overall unemployment rate in Niagara County has dropped from the pandemic high of 23.6% down to 6.0%, searching online, I could not find the portions that were potential workers with disabilities. However, statewide, the state labor department indicates the average unemployment rate of disabled individuals in the past year was 16.2%. Talk about a resource that is ripe to be exploited!
As it happens, we are observing a period that has long stressed the importance of hiring folks with disabilities: October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The U.S. Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) is promoting this imperative with the theme “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion,” reaching out to employers, unions, federal and local government agencies, community organizations, educators and the public via social media.
This is not the only time that people with disabilities have helped America out of a jam. In 1945, when many U.S. armed forces personnel returned from World War II, then-President Harry Truman persuaded Congress to enact "National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week” to help find jobs for the people with disabilities who were being displaced by the returning veterans, as well as to help find jobs for the heroes returning with disabilities. Over the years, Congress adapted it with the times, dropping the limitation “physically” in 1962, expanding to a full month using more sensitive language in 1988, and gaining enforcement teeth from the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Education of All Handicapped Children Act of 1975 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. ODEP is taking concrete steps: it created the Disability Employment Initiative, which aims to improve education, training and employment opportunities and outcomes for youth and adults with disabilities who are unemployed, underemployed and/or forced to take Social Security Disability benefits.
To employers desperately seeking new employees, we say: Contact The New York State regional office of ACCES-VR (Adult Continuing Career and Educational Services — Vocational Rehabilitation) or the New York State Commission for the Blind agency representative, or simply pick up the phone and call your local Independent Living Center (Such as Independent Living of Niagara County). Do we have some candidates for you!
Sarah K. Lanzo is the director of Independent Living of Niagara County, a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies whose mission is to empower individuals with disabilities to gain the information and resources needed to improve their quality of life and participate in society on an equal basis. For more information about ILNC's services and programs call (716) 284-4131, extension 200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.