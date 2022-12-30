As we are just a couple days from the end of 2022, many are using the occasion to reflect on the activities of the past year. As someone who contemplates all the changes in society that were prompted by the activism of citizens with disabilities, my thoughts go back 50 years to the founding of the Center for Independent Living, Inc. (CIL) in Berkeley, California, by quadriplegic student Edward V. “Ed” Roberts and his friends. This was the spark from which the hundreds of other CILs in the United States and overseas, including Independent Living of Niagara County (ILNC), were kindled. Forty-three years ago, right here in Western New York, Anthony Serra (a quadriplegic himself), a University at Buffalo Graduate student, went to Berkley and studied under Ed Roberts and learned the ways of “Self-Direction, Individual Empowerment, and good old fashion advocacy.”
Tony brought this unique philosophy of people with disabilities working to be full partners in their communities back home and started the “Western New York Independent Living Project”. Then, 10 years later, assisted in bringing the same model of “Education, empowerment and Equality for People with Disabilities” to Niagara County, eventually now known as Independent Living of Niagara County.
“But what makes these different than any other organizations?”, you might be asking. Well, to start, the founders of these two Western New York Independent Living Centers were people with disabilities who discovered that advocacy in one’s own best interest really works, and they put it into action. The example had been set by CIL founder Ed Roberts, whose survival from polio at age 14 left him almost completely paralyzed below the neck, requiring a respirator on his large wheelchair and an iron lung to sleep at night. In the 1960s, he was able to overcome the initial resistance of the University of California at Berkeley, to let him keep and use an iron lung in the infirmary. As a necessity, UC Berkeley had to become, well, accessible, installing curb cuts and ramps, enlarging doorways, and making other accommodations to let him navigate around the academic and social facilities.
He then went on to start The Center for Independent Living, and as the spearhead, Ed Roberts is considered the founder of the Independent Living Disability Advocacy Civil Rights Movement, and thus, of many hundreds of local CILs. They are now “cross-disability organizations”, serving those with sensory, intellectual, developmental, mental health, and emotional as well as mobility disabilities; and most programs are provided at no charge to the individual.
If you are someone with a disability who believes that our communities can do better for people with disabilities, would like the opportunity to help others exercise their rights, work to make your community more accessible, promote appropriate programs and more, you can! Independent Living of Niagara County is seeking a few good people, by inviting folks with disabilities to apply to the ILNC Governing Council:
As a council member for ILNC, you will have the opportunity to shape the way the agency serves our community. We value the experience and insight of persons with direct relationships to the services we provide. We hope that you will consider becoming a member of the Council to act as an agency leader and guide the work we do.
Independent Living of Niagara County is an organization run for, and by, people with disabilities, providing a person-centered approach to advocacy, peer counseling, transitional services, IL skill building, information and referral, and employment supports. ILNC fosters meaningful connections to enhance the quality of life for residents of Niagara County. ILNC’s mission is to be the leader in providing peer-run programs and services that encourage and educate individuals with disabilities. Employing experience and utilizing genuineness, the dedicated staff of ILNC facilitate community change that empowers persons with disabilities to live, work, and engage within their communities.
So, instead of making a resolution for this New Year, and eventually forgetting it, or loosing interest; get involved, make a difference in your life and the lives of the thousands of people with disabilities in Niagara County, and bring your ideas, perspectives, and action to make our beautiful Niagara County a greater place for all of us to live.
