If there is one thing that I have learned in the last seven decades, it is that the best way to lose your way in life is to forget the past that got you here. Every day, it seems that our rights and privileges as Americans are under attack and being challenged in court, by individuals who believe that all Americans do not need to have the same opportunity for equality, equity, and inclusion in our society. We forget that the reason why we can point to a proud past in this country is because of the contributions from the wonderful diversity of the people who chose to make America their home. Women, people of color, LGBTQI+ and people with disabilities can all be identified as proud Americans who led this country to greatness over the past 2-1/2 centuries.
July 26, 2023, will be one of those days that recognizes why America is a magnificent and strong country. It’s the 33rd anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the first national law in the world that provided a path for people with disabilities to be recognized and included, codified equality and opportunity, and set out the rules for fair treatment of people with disabilities.
Young people who have grown up in the past three decades may be surprised to learn that, before 1990, there were very few legal barriers against disability-based discrimination. There was just a patchwork of specialized laws, such as the Fair Housing Act of 1968, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 barring disability-based discrimination in federally funded entities, the Air Carrier Access Act of 1986, and some programs for military veterans with active-service-derived impairments, but nothing truly comprehensive.
In the 1980s, advocates rose up to fight attempts by the government to undermine even this handful of protections (e.g., the Reagan Task Force on Regulatory Relief) and develop more sweeping fortifications, entities such as the Independent Living movement-based Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF), and individual fighters such as Justin Dart Jr., Rev. Harold Wilke and particularly Evan J. Kemp Jr.
A wheelchair user due to disease and accident, Kemp had worked in various government departments and the Disability Rights Center before President Ronald Reagan named him to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 1987. However, it was his skill at planning ahead and working in the background, while he was everybody’s favorite bridge partner, which let him convince many power brokers to support disability protections against the huge backlash of big corporations, which saw accommodations as a needless business expense. Not only did Evan Kemp ghost-write parts of the future Americans with Disabilities Act, when Congress was finally persuaded that passing it was the right thing to do, Kemp encouraged his friend President George H. W. Bush to embrace the act and sign it on July 26, 1990.
Admittedly, some logical compromises had to be made to get the measure passed by Congress, and it only required “readily achievable reasonable accommodations” be made by those for which it is “not an undue burden”.
Nevertheless, compared to what preceded it, ADA’s comprehensiveness was staggering, as it covered individuals with physical, mental, developmental, and other hidden disabilities. The principal provisions barred disability-based discrimination: in employment; by public entities including state and local governments, schools, and public transportation; by places of commerce and public accommodation (stores, restaurants, theaters, etc.); in telecommunications (telecommunications relay services for the deaf); and miscellaneous, such as barring retaliation against whistleblowers.
It is understood that the ADA anniversary is an occasion for disability rights advocates to pull out all the stops and whoop it up. Independent Living of Niagara County will once again will join dozens of organizations and celebrate Disability Pride at Buffalo Canalside on the official ADA day — July 26th — with free access to community vendors, hot dogs, pizza and live entertainment by various artists.
Even before that, ILNC will provide an introduction to the festivities, on July 19th, with Olmstead Day, celebrating the 1999 Supreme Court decision that the ADA requires people with disabilities get community support to live in the least restrictive environment. Come to our office at 246 Portage Road, Niagara Falls, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for games, trivia, program information and food.
