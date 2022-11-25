Here is an interesting fact of the day: The Empire State has been named the first “Age-Friendly State” in the nation by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), “a status based on the World Health Organization’s eight domains of livability: outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, work and civic engagement, communication and information, community and health services.”
Now here’s another interesting fact: New York state has the fourth largest population of adults aged 65 and older in the nation, 3.2 million (16%).
And yet another fact: According to CensusReporter.org’s 2021 figures, of Niagara County’s 211,653 residents, 14% are older than 70 (29,631), and of them, 5% are older than 80 (10,583). But, about 11% of seniors older than 65 fall below the poverty line.
And did you know: the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University noted that 41% of Americans older than 65 were affected by disabilities that impaired mobility, self-care, and household activities [figures echoed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]? By age 80, that proportion escalates to 71%.
This distinction came up on November 5th, “Older New Yorkers Day”, when Governor Kathy Hochul signed a long-awaited Executive Order to create a Comprehensive Master Plan on Aging for New York. Some of the details are still to be determined, but she promises it “will provide us with tools to ensure our aging New Yorkers have access to quality long-term care in healthy, livable communities where they can thrive … ensure older New Yorkers can live healthy, fulfilling lives … and will help to coordinate existing and new state policy and programs for older adults and their families, while also addressing challenges related to communication, coordination, caregiving, long-term care financing, and innovative care models with the overarching aim of furthering the ability for more to age with dignity and independence.”
The Executive Order directs the Commissioner of the state Department of Health and the director of the state Office for the Aging to head a Master Plan for Aging Council, which will gather input from relevant stakeholders to draft guidance for building those healthy, livable communities.
So why point out all these facts? The unfortunate conclusion here is that most of us, if lucky enough to age into our golden years, will eventually live with a functional limitation, an impairment restricting our ability to do what we did in our 30s or 40s, or even in our 60s. Besides getting depressed at this realization, we should recognize that the times we live in give us more options than ever before: Universal design, Aging-in-place, and accessibility are all around us. If we plan intelligently, considering the old saying “don’t be penny-wise and pound-foolish”, we can get in front of this and ensure most of us can stay out of institutional care and remain in our families’ homes, and continue to enjoy our communities. After all, ramps, curb cuts, large print, amplifying devices, wheelchairs and much more low and high technology not only can make living with a disability easy, it can improve our quality of life.
By an amazing coincidence, that is precisely what Independent Living of Niagara County and its sister Centers for Independent Living aspire to achieve for all the people with disabilities they serve, including seniors! We understand that consumers, informal caregivers, and community-based organizations are among the stakeholders to be included on the state Aging Council, and that public comment will be welcome in the stakeholder advisory committee meetings.
We should encourage our New York State legislators to continue to champion initiatives to build a more age-friendly New York, including accessible and affordable housing, and health care infrastructure to increase the availability of community-based options that allow older adults to age in place. Unless you have secretly discovered the process to stop aging, I suggest that you get on board, get involved, and let our elected leaders know your thoughts. This way not only will your grandchildren enjoy beautiful Niagara County, you will enjoy it right along with them.
Douglas J. Usiak is the chief executive officer of Independent Living of Niagara County. Independent Living empowers individuals with disabilities to gain the information and resources needed to improve their quality of life and participate in society on an equal basis. For more information about ILNC’s services and programs, call 716-284-4131, extension 200.
