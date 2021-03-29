The narrowness of the American Rescue Plan Act’s passage is concerning to me. Of course, the $1,400 stimulus check was sweet, and the additional unemployment payments and other high-profile programs are great, but I am talking about the lack of statesmanship and intestinal fortitude shown by partisan elected leaders at the U.S. Capitol. Many of the provisions buried in the 620-plus pages of ARPA will be an unexpected major help for citizens with disabilities.
Yet, after experiencing the bitterness between the political parties over the past four years, our leaders continue to stand pat on their side of the fence and refuse to comprehend what the “United” in United States of America means. This pandemic is far from over, and there is much concern about congregate care facilities, such as nursing homes, being under-reported COVID-19 hot spots (with 1,300 deaths in Western New York, and 141 of that number just in Niagara County).
However, tucked neatly into the Health Care Support section of ARPA is a 10% Federal Medical Assistance Percentage bump for Home and Community-Based Services, which are all about helping people with disabilities to live more independently outside institutions. In a recent review of 500 Western New Yorkers receiving in-home personal assistance services through the Taking Control program, only five of them were lost to this ruthless virus. This supports what disability advocates have been saying for years about the improved quality of life for people with disabilities when they “live in their homes, and not at a home.”
The continuing efforts of our leaders to jockey for power, rather than solve this current crisis, could have resulted in disabled citizens losing desperately needed funds. Fortunately, ARPA has provisions for housing and homelessness assistance, education, public transportation, vaccinations and testing and food assistance (such as the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, also known as food stamps), and extends and expands paid sick leave and Family Medical Leave Act leave from the Families First Act. There is also an increase in subsidies and broadening of eligibility for those who get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
Everyone, Republicans and Democrats, current and former leaders on the local, state and national levels, should get behind the President’s efforts to get COVID-19 vaccine shots into peoples’ arms. There are millions of our neighbors, friends and family who do not have the ability or means to get to the locations where these shots are being administered. Rather than pointing out others’ errors in vaccine distribution, we should be working together to ensure that all the people who want this vaccine can get it. National Public Radio quotes scientists who say that 70% to 85% of the population needs to become immune to really slow the coronavirus spread to nothing; but continuing at the present rates of inoculation, that will take until mid-October or early December. I feel that, if we all could get behind this effort, that outcome could be moved up.
Of particular concern are surveys, such as one last month by the Kaiser Family Foundation, that indicate perhaps half the population has “vaccination hesitancy,” either suspecting that corners were cut in the race to bring vaccines to market, or belonging to minority groups that have historical grounds to mistrust anything coming from the government, or are conspiracy theorists who view all coronavirus precautions to be intrusions on their personal liberties.
We should take a lesson from our humanitarian victories of the past: the Great Depression, World War II, the cure of polio and many other potentially world-ending crises. If our leaders can just drop the ignorant gamesmanship we are witnessing in Washington, and roll up their sleeves, I believe we can beat this pandemic, bring back our economy, restore life as we know it, and people with and without disabilities will be able to return to their homes, neighborhoods, and communities.
Better yet, we can all return to a higher quality of life by realizing that our strength is in working together, and not against each other because of our political bent.
Sarah K. Lanzo is the director of Independent Living of Niagara County, a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that serve individuals with disabilities. For more information, call 284-4131, extension 200.
