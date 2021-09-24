INDEPENDENT LIVING: How the pandemic plays out is up to us all

What does it take for people to realize that taking steps to preserve the lives of our families, friends and neighbors is vital to making America great?
Americans, and the rest of the world, are facing an enemy that has no respect for health condition, age, color, wealth, nationality, gender and so on. Yet, with all the weapons at our disposal, many of us are willing to pretend that the problem doesn’t exist or was invented to advance some point of view, and point to politics as an excuse to claim that COVID-19 isn’t the menace the people say it is. Even though this disease has killed more people than the 1918 "Spanish" flu, we are still willing to say goodbye to people with chronic conditions, our loved ones in nursing homes, and now our children. Many Americans believe that their rights are being taken away due to requirements for mask wearing, vaccination and other protocols that were in place to minimize and control the spread.
Just months ago, it was believed that young children were unlikely to become seriously ill from COVID-19, so only minimal attention was given to exploring a vaccine than would suit their needs. The Delta variant has proven such notions to be wishful thinking. The American Academy of Pediatrics on September 20th noted that nearly 226,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in children last week, the second highest total of new cases in the pandemic. New infections among that group continue to rise exponentially, with a Pittsburgh children’s hospital having to set up a tent outside its Emergency Room for the overflow.
As of this past Monday, 382 people have died due to this virus in Niagara County alone, and 54,502 statewide. We know how unstoppable the virus is once it gets into nursing homes, and now we need to fight to protect our most valuable resource, "our children."
Society has dealt with smallpox, polio, measles and many other viruses and diseases that thrived, to the detriment of humans, back just a few decades. A little over two weeks ago, President Biden announced a mandate that, to continue working, workers at companies with more than 100 employees need to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. Once the Occupational Safety and Health Administration drafts a formal rule, the mandate will apply to health care workers, government contractors and most federal employees. While currently more than half of all Americans have been fully vaccinated, Biden estimated that 100 million — perhaps two-thirds of our nation’s work force — would be covered by the mandate.
Interestingly, in separate polls taken by Monmouth University, CNN and Fox News, significantly more than half the respondents support the requirements, with those in the CNN poll also endorsing similar requirements for children returning to in-person classes, and attendees at concerts and sporting events.
Locally, by the end of October, those attending Buffalo Bills games or other events at Highmark Stadium, as well as events at Key Bank Center, including Sabres games, must show proof of full vaccination or wear masks if they're 12 years old or younger.
But there is good news. It is now being reported that a vaccine for children between the ages of 5 to 10 is being submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is within three weeks of being approved for emergency use. Our children have a reason to look forward to a brighter future. Pfizer/BioNTech announced this week that a clinical trial showed their two-dose vaccine was safe for children and generated a "robust" antibody response in children.
I know that this column usually focuses on issues for people with disabilities, but if we all don’t get behind this fight, many more of us will develop our own disabilities and become the people that Independent Living is fighting for. The long-term effects of this virus are still unknown. Post-polio syndrome led to early death for many, measles has resulted in numerous people growing up with developmental disabilities, and other unchecked viruses continue to needlessly create many new clients of Independent Living Centers.
It is up to you and your friends and neighbors to really lick COVID-19. Please help convince people you know who are vaccine-hesitant that getting the shot is safe, effective, and vital to all of us!
Sarah K. Lanzo is the director of Independent Living of Niagara County, a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that serve individuals with disabilities. For more information, call 284-4131, extension 200.
