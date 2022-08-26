Viewed from my corner of the world, the drug overdose problems seem to keep getting worse, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.
In the year ending April 2021 — the latest year for which full statistics are available — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics indicated that there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States, an increase of 28.5% from the prior year. Included in these figures are opioids, such as heroin, synthetic opioids (primarily fentanyl), psychostimulants such as methamphetamine, cocaine, plus natural and semi-synthetic opioids (such as prescription pain medication).
The latest statistics we have from Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh, which are from 2020 and only document the effects of opioids, showed a substantial increase over 2019, to 525 overdoses and 59 deaths in the county
But an innovative approach was recently unveiled, according to the county website: The Niagara County Opioid (OASIS) Task Force launched its Hope Links campaign in the Sheriff’s tent at the 2022 Niagara County Fair. The campaign asked fairgoers to complete one paper link by writing on that link something that has posed a significant life challenge to them and something that gave them hope that they could triumph over that challenge. These links were to be collected and utilized to create a visual representation that “Hope Links” our community together in the face of adversity.
This war against drugs needs your involvement. This problem will not go away without all of us caring. See for yourself and join those who do care and participate in a big event. Independent Living of Niagara County (ILNC) and Addict 2 Addict Niagara (A2A-N) are inviting everyone to attend their sixth annual Lockport Overdose Awareness Day Rally, taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. next Wednesday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 400 East Ave. Highlights include: free Narcan emergency opioid overdose treatment spray training; and fan favorite Joshua Vacanti of Lockport, a top eight finalist in NBC’s “The Voice,” performing an inspiring rendition of “Amazing Grace” prior to a flameless Candlelight Vigil with a bell-ringing ceremony recognizing every life lost to overdose in Niagara and surrounding counties in 2021.
There will be featured speakers from a variety of backgrounds who have been affected by overdose, including Lockport City Court Judge William Watson, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, Recovery Coach University founder Lori Drescher, and Jonathan Westfall, executive director of Recovery Fitness in Rochester. ILNC and A2A-N are encouraging businesses — and you — to display purple lights that night in support of the family members, friends, and any of you who have lost a loved one in our war against addiction.
If you are unable to join us in person, you can catch the rally streamed live at www.facebook.com/A2ANiagara or at www.youtube.com/user/WNYIL.
If you care about our families, our communities, our county, state and our country’s future, and you are not sure how to help, or maybe a bit shy about stepping into the fight, join us by contacting Hayley at (716) 284-4131, ext. 146, or hjoyce@wnyil.org. You can find your spot in our army to help battle to get back the lives of our people.
Douglas J. Usiak is the chief executive officer of Independent Living of Niagara County. Independent Living empowers individuals with disabilities to gain the information and resources needed to improve their quality of life and participate in society on an equal basis. For more information about ILNC’s services and programs, call 716-284-4131, extension 200.
